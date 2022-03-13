APC Leadership Crisis: An Act Of Treachery  Like Julius Caesar Like Mala Buni  

JULIUS Caesar was a renowned general, politician and scholar in ancient Rome Empire. He is famous for being betrayed, which ultimately ends in his life. He was betrayed by many people whom he thought were his close friends, but are his enemies clothed as trusted companions. With recent National leadership crisis rocking the ruling party after Governor Mai Mala Buni transmitted the functions of his office to Niger State Governor upon his return from medical trip to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) from, 28th February. Maybe the caretaker chairman of the party did not anticipate any betrayal from a colleague sitting governor.

The party as ruling governing party could have tackled its internal crisis, if government at the centre appreciate and accommodate those laboured for the party with political rewards. It is also in public knowledge that these protracted internal crises put governing APC into one feud to other all in effort by segment of stakeholders to take the control of the party structure whereby the crisis has grown to pitiable and dirty politics resulting in booting out two party National Working committee. To numerous political watchers keep asks why Niger State Governor allow to be use by certain governors of the party that are in their final terms in office. There is widespread complaints of poor consultations have significantly contributed to the party’s crises since its historical defeat to the incumbent government in 2015. Political watchers in the country believe that the party’s failure to constitute its BoT organ nine years after its birth in spite of two substantive leaderships. Contributed to it’s present crisis.

It is pertinent to refresh the memories of Anti-Buni on the positive role the caretaker committee led by him played for the growth and consolidation of governing ruling party. Recent untenable calls on the chairman of the Caretaker Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC) to relinquish his chairmanship of the committee, has clearly hit the bricks after (INEC) rejected the nomination of Niger State as the Chairman of Caretaker Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC) of the party. The treachery committed by them against Governor Buni clearly presents a hidden agenda they have and is like exactly what Julius Caesar experienced.

His only crime is his being plain and simple; some powerful elements within and outside party’s headquarters discovered they could not manipulate him to do their biddings. They alleged that that Buni wants to continue to run the affairs of the party up to the time the party will conduct its presidential primary where candidates for 2023 elections would emerge so that he can use the party’s national chairman platform to lobby for the position of vice-president. Hilariously anti-Buni forces alleged that there was a court order obtained by Buni to stop the APC convention.

Initially these anti-Buni group working behind the scene with different tactics of flying kites with common goals of destroying the noticeable achievements recorded by the Caretaker Committee. To be honest with reality, history will be kind to Governor Buni’s stewardship in APC role as a stabilising committee that embarked on the visitations and consultations mission and met all national leaders and other party stakeholders across the country in order to accommodate all interests. Members expressed hope that interim committee healing the wounds of members by repositioning the party and peace restored to the party after the protracted leadership crisis.

The media fixation with HMB will not stop, not with the party convention and general elections around the corner. Rather, it will get worse, because he will always be a target of his traducers. Unfortunately, they have generous access to multiple platforms to spread their falsehoods. In the long run, truth and reality will surely triumph and outlive falsehood and hate-driven wrong perception. Evidently, APC CECPC has witnessed the fortunes of the party drastically improved after it was reduced by seven states to the main opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), the committee brought back many aggrieved party members and even reconciled many prominent party members across the country and both critical stakeholders have resolved their differences in favour of party’s interest.

It is an understatement to say life has returned to the party in view of the bubbling nature of a once abandoned ruling party National Secretariat. Let these anti-Buni forces remember the first six months period time was lost to the COVID-19 pandemic. APC CECPC chairman not sought the committee extension without the approval of President Muhammadu Buhari for three times extension was collective inputs of all stakeholders. Reading the five-point resolution of the NEC, Kaduna state governor, El-Rufai said, “National Executive Committee of the party approves the extension of the tenure of Caretaker/Extraordinary National Convention Planning Committee led by Mai Mala Buni, which expires on December 25, 2020, for another six months period, to terminate on 30th of June, 2021. This is to enable the Caretaker and Convention Planning Committee to conclude its assignment before NEC.

Against all odds, the Caretaker Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee had organised party ward congresses, local governments congresses and the states congresses, where officers were elected into their respective offices. The work done by the Caretaker Committee has enhanced the resilience and bolstered the confidence of the party, which has been transformed into the most awesome political machine. The Buni-led Committee has remained committed to the party’s ideal and gently calm the minds of aggrieved members and stakeholders. CECPC reduced many litigations against the party. Paid off all the party’s debts, procured the building housing its national headquarters and raised its membership all of them fully registered.

Despite the opposition rhetoric within the party aimed at discrediting the Buni, his efforts have made the party to wax stronger. Therefore even the arch critic of the caretaker committee come to learn two critical lessons from His Excellency, Mai Mala Buni; good works speak louder than any other considerations, and he shouldn’t join the noisemakers and haters in their enterprise to tarnish his image. No wonder, Nigerian politicians know how to reinvent themselves in crucifying anybody just to stay relevant.

Governor Mai Mala Buni led caretaker Committee worked assiduously with all sincerity, re-energised and rescued a troubled party that was heading towards imminent collapse and disintegration, to a very strong, solid, reliable and every growing political party.There is no doubt that the Buni’s committee has made great achievements by charting a new course with renewed commitments and dedication for the party to be stronger in spite pockets of disagreements here and there. Governor Mai Mala Buni is silent water that runs deep.

Being a chairman Caretaker Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee of APC is not important than being democratically elected governor; they cannot change that and will remain the Yobe Governor for another 4 years after his expiration of his current mandate. The issues of Buni to continue on his capacity arose from a certain group in the party in its pursue of personal gains with total disregard of common decency in pursuit of naked self-interest.

The deliberate media fixation against HMB will not stop him from conducting the party convention in the coming days and may likely get worse despite Mr President cautions party members and need to learnt from PDP mistake of having divided house but the treachery will continue trying to cause more damage to the party that made hen what are today. they have access to multiple platforms to spread their falsehoods. In the long run, truth and reality will surely triumph and outlive falsehood and hate-driven wrong perception.

Dukawa writes in from Kano and can be reached at abbahydukawa@gmail.com