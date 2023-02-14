Twelve days to the general election, APC Leaders in Rivers State have tipped Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu to emerge as the winner of the presidential election. Led by Hon Tony Okocha, the leaders noted that the APC Presidential candidate will also emerge victorious in River State.

Hon. Tony Okocha, who is a member of the Presidential Campaign Council, PCC, and Independent Campaign Council, ICC, spoke in Port Harcourt while inspecting the ongoing preparation of the Yakubu Gowon Stadium, the approved venue for the February 15th APC presidential campaign in the state.

Speaking after a tour of the facility, Okocha expressed pleasure with the ongoing work at the venue, stating that the PCC is working to ensure the success of the event.

The APC chieftain further added that the party in the state has mobilised over 50,000 supporters of the party in the state to grace the rally, adding that it would be the mother of all campaigns witnessed in the nation.

“This is the approved venue for the Presidential Campaign of the APC, which will be taking place on the 15th of February. The people here are members of the PCC and ICC, and people that were coopted from the party because of competences to be part of what we are doing.

“We have come here to inspect the facility and the works going on. One of the reasons we came is to assure and reassure our presidential candidate that Rivers State is upbeat. We are ready for him on the 15th,” he said.

10 total views, 10 views today