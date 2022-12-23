‘’Tonye Cole will defeat People’s Democratic Party (PDP) candidate, Siminialayi Fubara, Social Democratic Party (SDP) candidate, Senator Magnus Abe and others in the March 11 governorship election’’ a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Mrs. Ibifuro Tatua stated Friday morning in Abuja.

‘The good people of Rivers State have something to say and they will in 2023’’

In a press statement issued after a meeting of Progressive Volunteers Group , Tatua accused the Rivers State PDP of mounting attacks on democracy.

‘’There is a strong hunger for change right now in Rivers State. We are going to see a lot of voters voting for that change in the March 11 governorship election. Rivers State voters will turn out in greater numbers for All Progressives Congress (APC) than ever before’’ Tatua said.

Tutua listed infrastructure, healthcare, public safety and education, minimum wage and good jobs for all as areas of interest to the APC governorship candidate.

‘’Tonye Cole will attract foreign investments, lower certain taxes to encourage industrialization and get rid of useless regulations that discourage economic development. He will push for more investments in infrastructure and human capital development ’’

The APC leader described the party’s gubernatorial candidate as a delightful, friendly and God fearing man’’

‘’ ’It’s time to usher in change. Cole is the candidate that is strong on the economy, security, infrastructure and welfare programmes.

Tatua’s statement underscored open door policy, Cole’s popularity with the global leaders and opportunity to open new revenue resources for Rivers State.

‘’Tonye Cole will raise teacher pay, increase public education funding and expand state’s literacy programmes’’

Cole appears poised to win the March 11, 2023, governorship election.