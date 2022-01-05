The All Progressives Congress, APC Ebonyi State on Monday said it has credible intelligence that the People’s Democratic Party, PDP in Ebonyi State is behind the security challenges wrecking some parts of the state.

An online video that went viral yesterday, had shown a man arrested with AK-47 gun, wearing the outfit of the newly-launched Ebubeagu Security Outfit in the state.

The man who identified himself as Maduabuchi Okere from Ikwo, claimed the PDP gave him the outfit, to use for his illegal operations.

According to Ogbuatu Chidi Simbad, the State Publicity Secretary APC, Ebonyi State, it worries the APC why the opposition party has taken delight in playing trivial politics with the security of lives and property of Ebonyi people.

He said the APC had several times before now raised alarm about PDPs unwavering determination to gamble the lives and property of Ebonyi residents all in a bid to score cheap political goals.

“Some disgruntled elements especially those who play treacherous politics in the opposition saw the alarms as contrived and fictitious as they were coming from the ruling party.

“You may recall that the factional publicity secretary of PDP Ebonyi State, Mr Chika Nwoba some days ago posted a picture of one young man bearing an A-K 47 as member of Ebubeagu Security Network, and on 3rd January, 2022 he made another post on social media that members of Ebubeagu Security Network, Ebonyi State Command were rounded up by unknown boys and took possession of their rifles.

“We want to state categorically clear that those allegations are false and fabricated as Ebubeagu Security Network, Ebonyi State Command never used A-K 47 but rather uses pump actions type of gun in their security operations.

“The young man posted by Chika Nwoba has been apprehended by the Officers and Men in the Criminal Investigation Department, CID of Nigerian Police, Ebonyi State Command.

“He has confessed that it was Ebonyi State PDP members that sewed Ebubeagu uniform for him and gave him A-K 47 to parade himself as a member of the state security outfit.

“He has been taken to Zone 13 Police Headquarters, Umuahia where his prosecution will commence without delay,” he said.

The Ebonyi APC spokesperson urged Ebonyians to be aware of persons who are interested in blackmailing the APC led government under Governor David Umahi and not in the welfare of Ebonyi residents as they profess.

He said; “Ebonyi PDP plays to the gallery, but we in the APC will continue to expose their contrived and devised means of tricking Ebonyians.

“Ebonyi PDP lives a life of pretense, not a real life– a simulated existence, not a genuine existence.

“Everything about them is gimmick, treachery and hoax.

“They have nothing to give to Ebonyians except inconsequential propaganda as always done by fake Nwoba.

“APC, Ebonyi State under His Excellency, Governor Umahi, is determined to genuinely secure the lives and property of Ebonyi people.

“We should remain loyal and supportive to his administration.

“We as a party, Ebubeagu Security Network and other security agents in the state will join ensure absolute cooperation to provide to Ebonyi people adequate security at all times.”