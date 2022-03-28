APC Convention: Eze congratulates Adamu, other members of new NWC

Erstwhile National Publicity Secretary of the defunct New People’s Democratic Party (nPDP) and chieftain of the ruling All Progressives Congress, Chief Eze Chukwumeka Eze has expressed a hearty felicitation with the new national Chairman of the APC and former Governor of Nasarawa State, Sen. Abdullahi Adamu and other members of the substantive national executive committee for their emergence at the party’s national convention held Saturday in Abuja.

In a statement made available to media houses, Chief Eze commended leaders and stakeholders at all cadres and particularly the teeming members and supporters of the party for staying strong to weather the storm of a few disagreements instigated by the surge of interests and pursuit of personal political ambitions by stakeholders striving to protect their stake in the progressive union, noting that the initial rancor was a necessary hiccup of a rebuilding process.

Congratulating the new national Chairman, Sen. Abdullahi Adamu, and his team, Chief Eze commended the public spirit of all the aspirants who sacrificed their ambition to ensure that the party reaches a consensus and emerges stronger after the convention, describing their actions as worthy sacrifices that deserves honor.

Eze describes the six aspirants comprising of Sen. Tanko Al-Makura, Sen. George Akume, Abdulaziz Yari, Sen. Sani Musa Muhammed, Etsu Muhammed and Malam Saliu Mustapha that stepped down their aspirations in order for the party to have a very peaceful event as the heroes of the National Convention that will ensure the party’s success come 2023.

Eze further reported that in a letter addressed to the Chairman, APC Election Sub-Committee and signed by one of the aspirants, Sen. George Akume, stated: “May I kindly refer to the appeal by President Muhammad Buhari for the chairmanship aspirants of our great party to agree to a consensus arrangement wherein our colleague Sen. Abdullahi Adamu is made our consensus candidate for the chairmanship position,”

He forwarded letters of withdrawal from Sen. Tanko Al-Makura, Sen. George Akume, Abdulaziz Yari, Sen. Sani Musa Muhammed, Etsu Muhammed and Malam Saliu Mustapha.

He berated the former Rivers South-East Senator, Magnus Ngei Abe, for taking his insubordination and insobriety to the convention where he tutored his ally, Worgu Boms, who aspired for the post of National Vice Chair, South-South and scored just 3 sympathy votes, to work contrary to the consensus arrangement of the party, as he has always done in Rivers state and called on the former Lawmaker and his friends to return home and make peace with the Rivers APC.

The party Chief hailed Chief Victor Giadom, whom he described as a seasoned administrator and dogged party man, for emerging as National Vice Chairman, South-South, assuring that with the necessary support from stakeholders and party men, the party in the zone will hive a sigh of relieve relying on Giadom’s wealth of experience, having served as Acting National Secretary and later Acting National Chairman after Oshiomhole’s ouster.

Eze recalls his press statement where he predicted the woeful outing of Mr. Boms if he dares contest the election. In that statement, I stated, “The fact remains if characters like Boms who have done so much to destroy the party were elected that would have spelled doom for the party in the zone, “The party chief appealed to party faithful and especially convention delegates, to ensure that only the right people in the right frame of mind, perception, mentality and most importantly with the fear of God would emerge to lead the party to victory in 2023.

He finally appealed to delegates to vote in Chief Victor Giadom, erstwhile Acting National Chairman and former National Assistant Secretary of APC, as the National Zonal Vice Chairman for South-South region seeing that he has the capacity to represent the zone accordingly.”

“I must commend the delegates for adhering to my counsel and plea by voting massively for Chief Giadom and showing Boms and his promoters that they are still political Lilliputians in this game of politics

Eze called on the Sen. Abdullahi Adamu and his team to fold their sleeves, swing into action and put modalities in place to ensure that all frayed nerves in the party are calmed and interests protected with the 2023 election in focus.

Other members of the new National Executive Committee of the All Progressives Congress are:-

Deputy National Chairman (North): Sen. Abubakar Kyari (Borno State)

Deputy National Chairman (South): Chief Emma Eneukwu (Enugu State)

National Secretary: Otunba lyiola Omisore (Osun State)

Deputy National Secretary: Barr. Fetus Fuanter (Plateau State)

National Vice Chairman: (North Central): Muhazu Bawa Rijau (Niger State)

National Vice Chairman (North East): Mustapha Salihu (Adamawa State)

National Vice Chairman (North West): Salihu Lukman (Kaduna State)

National Vice Chairman (South East): Dr. Ijeomah Arodiogbu (Imo State)

National Vice Chairman (South South): Chief Hon. Victor Ton Giadom (Rivers State)

National Vice Chairman (South West): Dr Isaac Kekemeke (Ondo state)

National Legal Adviser: Barr. Ahmed El-Marzuk (Katsina State)

National Treasurer: Uguru Mathew Ofoke (Ebonyi State)

National Financial Secretary: Bashir Usman Gumel (Jigawa State)

National Organizing Secretary: Suleiman M Argungun (Kebbi State)

National Youth Leader: Dayo Abdullah Isreal (Lagos State)

Furthermore, Chief Eze commended President Mohammadu Buhari for making very frantic efforts in ensuring that the convention was a huge success, describing him as the greatest political strategist of all times, haven managed the convention which almost portrayed the situation of a pregnant atmosphere, capable of being delivered of a huge crisis.