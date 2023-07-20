APC Chieftain Cautions Against Making Ganduje National Chairman 

The National Vice Chairman for North-West, Mallam Salihu Lukman, has warned against replacing the ousted National Chairman of All Progressives Congress, Senator Abdullahi Adamu, with former Governor of Kano State, Dr. Abdullahi Ganduje, saying the action may upset the zoning arrangement of the party.

Lukman’s warning is coming in the wake of speculation that President Bola Tinubu may have penciled the ex-governor as the next chairman of the ruling party following the exit of Adamu and the erstwhile National Secretary, Senator Iyiola Omisore.

In a statement issued in Abuja on Thursday titled ‘APC: Way Forward,’ the Kaduna politician stated that the move would be the height of insensitivity if it turns out to be true.

“So far, as things are, only the President and Governors blocs are active in the negotiation to produce and engage leaders of APC. Already, part of the speculations emerging from the Governor’s bloc is that Dr. Abdullahi Umar Ganduje is being considered to succeed Sen. Abdullahi Adamu. If this is true, it only suggests insensitivity and taking members of the party for granted. This is without prejudice to the person of Dr. Ganduje.

Continuing, Lukman urges the president to speak up to douse the tension and intervene on time with the ultimate aim of returning the APC to its founding vision of progressive politics.