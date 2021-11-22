Awka – The All Progressives Congress, APC in Anambra State has described the reasons given by the Minority leader in the State House of Assembly, and member representing Ekwusigo State Constituency, Hon Onyebuchi Offor, for returning to the People’s Democratic Party, PDP, as untenable.

Hon. Offor who had decamped to the APC in the build-up to the 2021 Anambra Governorship election, had last week, announced his return back to PDP, tagging the APC as hot and unaccomodating.

But in a reaction to the development, the spokesperson of the Anambra APC, Okelo Madukaife accused the lawmaker of constantly being in the business of defection to swindle political parties of campaign funds.

According to hi, the lawmaker is not joining APC for the first time.

“The reasons given by Oraifite-born Hon Offor, and member representing Ekwusigo State Constituency for ‘returning to PDP’ is untenable.

“Offor is not announcing his entry into APC for the first time.

“In 2017, the last governorship election year before this year, Hon. Offor announced his entry in support of Ifeanyi Ubah, upon Uba’s entry into APC to contest the governorship ticket.

“He equally left when Ubah failed to get that in the typical manner of a political prostitute, he disclosed.

The APC publicity secretary, made it clear that Hon. Offor’s goal was to storm the APC’s unsuspecting campaign, displace committed members who could have been more useful in the election and make away with funds running into hundreds of millions of naira.

“Hon. Offor is hereby challenged to display his APC membership campaign publicly, disclosing his registration number if it exists.

“We know it for a fact that this dishonorable fellow who had more than four years to look before leaping into APC, in case that of 2017 was an error, would still announce to the world that he has decamped to APC in 2025, and our great party would know what to do with his gluttony then,” he boasted.

Madukaife alleged that it was such unstable character and political robbery that has kept PDP totally out of the picture in Anambra State House of Assembly, where through Hon. Offor, the party holds the position of minority leader and has seven members.

“We recommend to the people of Ekwusigo to do something to stop Hon. Offor from leaning on anybody to once again rig his way to Anambra State House of Assembly, where consistently, he has traded to prevent Ekwusigo LG from electing their government, while pretending to be for opposition.

“The unassailable truth is that whatever the outcome of 2021 Governorship Election, APC is the most organized, stable and reputable party in Anambra State and is today the only opposition party in the state,which Anambra-wide followership is entrenched.

“Our party will do better when distractions like Offor, wearing the tag of honorable, like meal ticket, even in the most dishonorable conduct learn to stay one course,” he said.