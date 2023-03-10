The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has condemned in very strong terms the “barbaric and unprovoked burning of Akere Motor Parts and Allied Dealers Market in Lagos by suspected hoodlums alleged to be agents of the All Progressives Congress (APC).”

In a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Debo Ologubagba, the PDP bewailed “the heartless killing of 65 years old Baba Hakeem, the brave security guard at the market, who was reportedly shot dead by the arsonists before touching the market to destroy goods worth hundreds of millions of Naira and devastate the lives and means of livelihood of innocent, hard-working Nigerians.

“This attack further exposes the APC as a Party of vicious, hateful and vindictive power mongers, who derive pleasure in inflicting pain and anguish on other citizens.

“Our Party is shocked by reports in the media that after the announcement of the loss of the APC in the Presidential election in Lagos State the arsonists last Thursday made attempt to set the market on fire but were resisted by security guards in the area who were shot in the leg by the assailants.

“Numerous public analysts had expressed the opinion that APC agents are resorting to violence with the intension to foist a siege mentality on the polity, frighten and discourage citizens from exercising their civic responsibility in a democracy. This is a clear danger to the sustenance of democracy and corporate existence of our nation.

“Moreover, this attack on Nigerians by suspected APC agents confirms fears in the public domain that the APC intends to perpetuate a hate-inclined, repressive, vindictive and abusive administration in total disregard to rights of citizens, Constitutional Order and the Rule of Law.

“The PDP calls on the security agencies to ensure the immediate apprehension of the arsonists, their backers and make them face the full wrath of the law.

“Our Party commiserates with the family of Baba Hakeem as well as all the victims of the Akere Motor Parts and Allied Dealers Market over this cruel action by suspected APC agents.

“We call on all citizens to remain at alert, united and not allow the APC break the bond of unity that exists among Nigerians.”

