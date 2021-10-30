Chamberlain my friend how are you doing, it’s been a while, do you own this hotel

O boy, John I am good, I should be asking you that, what are you doing in Abuja

I came for the PDP convention, are you not aware

I am aware, but I thought the suspended chairman filed a suit in court to suspend the convention. By the way, are you now a politician, what about your clinic in Edo state

The court dismissed the application today, so the convention is going to hold, and as for being a politician, don’t you know that it is the most lucrative business in Nigeria. At least I am sure of getting my rent money at the convention ground

Good for you, please don’t forget me in your kingdom. Is Anyim contesting any post

I am not sure. Why do you ask

I am just being curious, is he not an influential member of the PDP

Yes he is, what about that

I heard he was picked by the EFCC some days ago

Point of correction, he was not picked, he presented himself

Ahh, that is interesting, we need leaders like him who present themselves for the law to have its full course

You are not serious. Please I need to rest for the convention tomorrow

Are you driving me my friend

Not at all, we could find a place to sit and relax

What was even the matter for which he had to present himself to the EFCC

It is about fund diversion during the previous regime

So it’s been a while then

Yes, about 7 years ago

And it was just discovered or remembered now

What are you implying

Nothing really, just that politics in this wonderful country is more than what meets the eye

You are right sha

I recall that EFCC has put formal calls across to a lot of people being investigated for one reason or the other, and most of these people have not yet presented themselves as Anyim has done, like Deziani

Haha, don’t go there, she’s on a class of her own and might just be experiencing a witch-hunt

Who told you? Did you see the new list of her belongings which EFCC is set to auction and the $12.5 million bra

New list? Was there a previous list

Yes of course. Her jewelries were reported to be worth over 14 billion naira. In fact I have lost count. But I know that most of her seized assets can finance some states budget in Nigeria

That is interesting. But she could come and defend herself

I cannot be sure about that, I just hope that these recovered properties are not lost to corruption themselves, whether in the auctioning or in the ultilisation of the proceeds

Ok then. What is the agenda for the PDP convention

Honestly it is not my business

How can you say that? You are preparing for a convention and you don’t know the agenda

I just see it as a party’s tea party, nothing more, you know a man is got to do what a man is got to do

What can I say? Can I come with you please

Not now my friend, I will register you after the convention, who knows, you might be the leader some day.