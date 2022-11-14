Real Madrid defender Antonio Rudiger has paid for some Sierra Leone children’s surgery Fees. According to lifebogger Rudiger’s parents, Matthias and Lily met in the German capital after being forced to flee Sierra Leone in 1991 due to the bloody civil war.

Children numbering more than 5 were seen wearing Real Madrid jerseys after their surgery, as posted by Rudiger. The defender added the below capture to the image of the children he shared on his official Facebook page.

“A huge thank you to the whole Big Shoe family and all the doctors involved for making this possible in Sierra Leone again Praying for these kids so they can live a better life again after their surgeries – May god bless & protect them all Hustle.”According to Marca, Antonio Rüdiger has donated all his expected World Cup earnings to help 11 children undergo surgery in Sierra Leone, the country where his mother is from.