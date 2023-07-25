Anthony Elanga joins Nottingham Forest from Manchester United

Nottingham Forest today announced the signing of Anthony Elenga from Manchester United in a deal that will keep the Swedish in the club until 2028.

“Nottingham Forest are delighted to announce the signing of forward Anthony Elanga from Manchester United.

The Sweden international has signed a five-year deal, keeping him at The City Ground until the summer of 2028.”

The Swedish International is the club second signing this summer, following the arrival of Ola Aina from Torino.

Anthony Elanga said: “It’s a pleasure to be here. It’s a proud moment, not only for me, but for my family as well.

“It’s the perfect next step for me in my career, it’s a big step, and I’m really looking forward to playing in front of the Forest fans at The City Ground.

“I had interest from elsewhere, but for me, Nottingham Forest feels like the perfect place.”

“I’ve been here with United, and from the minute I stepped out for the warm-up, I could hear them from the changing room.

“It’s a special place, but being here with Forest, I feel like it will be even more special.

“I’m really ready for the challenge and I just want to embrace everything and get to work.”

Chief Football Officer Ross Wilson added: “Anthony had a number of excellent options in front of him to choose from so we are naturally delighted that from those he has chosen to become a Nottingham Forest player.

“From the first meeting we had, he was so committed to all aspects of how he can continue to develop working with Steve on the pitch, whilst he was also excited and embracing of the ambitions that Mr. Marinakis has for the football club.”