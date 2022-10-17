Anambra State Primary Healthcare Development Agency, ANSPHCDA and Anambra State Universal Basic Education Board, ASUBEB are actively collaborating to commence measles immunization campaign across the State.

The Chairman Anambra SUBEB, Dr. Vera Nkiru Nwadinobi, disclosed this after a sensitisation meeting of the Education Stakeholders for the Measles Immunisation Campaign in the state.

The Anambra Suburb Chairman disclosed when she was represented by the Permanent Board Member (1), Hon. Ifeyinwa Anatune and the Permanent Board Member (3), Lady Chinyere Azodo at the meeting.

The Sensitisation Campaign is part of activities of the Anambra State Primary Health Care Development Agency in engaging major Education Stakeholders towards achieving 95 percent coverage of immunisation in the State.

The Measles Immunisation will commence on the 25th October, 2022 and is expected to last for 8days.

According to the ASUBEB Chair, Children who are under the ages of 9 to 59 months are expected to receive the Vaccines.