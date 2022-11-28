The Anambra State Football Association Super 8 invitational tournament is set to kick off on Tuesday 29th November, 2022 at Awka Township Stadium.

This was disclosed by the ANSFA Chairman, Gen. Chikelue Iloenyosi during the draws for the tournament which took place at the FA Office in Awka.

ADVERTISEMENT

The sporting event is part of efforts by the new leadership of the State FA to encourage development of football clubs in Anambra State.

ADVERTISEMENT

Players to feature at the invitational tournament are to be below 20 years of age.

Speaking to newsmen in Awka, the State FA Chairman pointed out that the aim of tournament is to scout for players with a view to discovering abundant talents that will be recommended for national teams and for Nigeria Professional League clubs.

“This will also yield young and budding talents that will play for these NPFL clubs that will use the Awka Township Stadium built by the state government for their home games next season,” Iloenyosi said.

He advised the teams to field players who are U-20 as this will help in their football development.

Thanking football clubs in the state for their prompt response to participate the invitation, Iloenyosi assured that the State FA will put in its best to ensure that the tournament yields the desired result.

The Acting State FA Secretary, Ralph Nweke explained that the tournament will be a one-week affair and all the clubs taking part must be affiliated with the FA.

He also disclosed that it will be on knockout basis as medals and cup will be presented to the winners at the end of the tournament.

He said; “All the matches be played at Awka Township Stadium including the finals which will come up on 10th December,2022.

Highpoint of the event was the draws which has match 1- Uncle Ralph fc vs Rangels fc, Achina, which will be the opening match.

Other fixtures include match 2 – Peace Fc Awka vs Anambra Rovers.

Match 3 – Obosi Utd vs De Wilson fc and Match 4 – GP World vs DOSAD, Enugwu-ukwu.

Matches 5 and 6 will be the semi-finals while match 7 is the final on the 10th of December, 2022 at Awka Township Stadium.