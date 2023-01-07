“The LORD will command His lovingkindness in the daytime, and in the night His song shall be with me—A prayer to the God of my life.” – Psalm 42:8

Primarily a lawyer in what today is southern Germany, Johann Hertzog composed just one hymn written in German that was translated into English: “And Now Another Day Is Gone.” According to Hertzog’s brother, this hymn was written one evening while the author was still a student at Wittenberg University.

This hymn reflects the pressures he must have faced and how his faith in God gave him the perspective and strength he needed every day to find peace. Hertzog realized he could trust God, knowing that He never rested. His prayer was that God would safeguard him day and night and keep him free from danger.

He knew that through his faith in God, he could have a fresh start each morning. He could deal with the pressures of the past through prayer and His relationship with God. His commitment was to make a temple in his heart for God where he could commune with Him. Ultimately, he was confident that he would spend eternity with God, forever singing His praises.

These same promises are true for you. Whatever has happened in the past, and no matter what you face in the future, you can trust everything to God. He can give you rest and peace. He can give you the wisdom to understand the present and how to walk in the future. And He can take away your burdens if you trust Him.

Luke.1.37 – For nothing is impossible with God.”

1Pet.5.7 – Give all your worries and cares to God, for he cares about what happens to you.

*Reflection Question:*

What issues are you facing right now that you need to entrust to God’s care?

*Prayer*

Father, thank You for giving me peace. I trust my life to You. In Jesus’ name, amen.

Today’s Bible Reading

Psalm 42