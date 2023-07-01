Another Nigerian Chef Begins 150 – Hours Cook -a- Thon to Break Guinness Record

Adeyeye Adeola, a talented Nigerian chef, has embarked on a remarkable culinary journey to set a new Guinness World Record for the longest cooking marathon (individual).

Adeola’s cook-a-thon began on Friday, June 30, 2023, in the Ile-Oluji/Okeigbo Local Government Area of Ondo State and is scheduled to conclude on Thursday, July 6, 2023.

This is coming after another Nigerian chef, Adeparusi Damilola, also known as Chef Dammy embarked on a 120-hour cook-a-thon in Oye Local Government Area of Ekiti State.

Chef Dammy, a 26-year-old student at the Federal University, Oye-Ekiti, aimed to push the boundaries of culinary endurance.

The News Chronicle recalls that Nigerian chef, Hilda Baci, currently holds the Guinness World Record for the longest cooking marathon.

Baci’s record-breaking attempt took place from Thursday, May 11 to Monday, May 15, during which she cooked over 100 pots of food over four days.

The GWR in a statement on its website, said, “Following a thorough review of all the evidence, Guinness World Records can now confirm that Hilda Effiong Bassey, better known as Hilda Baci, has officially broken the record for the longest cooking marathon (individual), with a time of 93 hours, 11 minutes.”

Trending The Impact of AI in Personalized Healthcare and Telemedicine Services in Nigeria

Share this post