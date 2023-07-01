Path The News Chronicle » News » Another Nigerian Chef Begins 150 – Hours Cook -a- Thon to Break Guinness Record

Another Nigerian Chef Begins 150 – Hours Cook -a- Thon to Break Guinness Record

Adekunle Taofeek July 1, 2023 0

Adeyeye Adeola, a talented Nigerian chef, has embarked on a remarkable culinary journey to set a new Guinness World Record for the longest cooking marathon (individual).

Adeola’s cook-a-thon began on Friday, June 30, 2023, in the Ile-Oluji/Okeigbo Local Government Area of Ondo State and is scheduled to conclude on Thursday, July 6, 2023.

This is coming after another Nigerian chef, Adeparusi Damilola, also known as Chef Dammy embarked on a 120-hour cook-a-thon in Oye Local Government Area of Ekiti State.

Chef Dammy, a 26-year-old student at the Federal University, Oye-Ekiti, aimed to push the boundaries of culinary endurance.

The News Chronicle recalls that Nigerian chef, Hilda Baci, currently holds the Guinness World Record for the longest cooking marathon.

Baci’s record-breaking attempt took place from Thursday, May 11 to Monday, May 15, during which she cooked over 100 pots of food over four days.

The GWR in a statement on its website, said, “Following a thorough review of all the evidence, Guinness World Records can now confirm that Hilda Effiong Bassey, better known as Hilda Baci, has officially broken the record for the longest cooking marathon (individual), with a time of 93 hours, 11 minutes.”

The Impact of AI in Personalized Healthcare and Telemedicine Services in Nigeria
Trending
The Impact of AI in Personalized Healthcare and Telemedicine Services in Nigeria

Hot Gist

Share this post

More Stories

Russia’s Relations with Africa Limited to Agreements and Joint Declarations  

Kestér Kenn Klomegâh July 1, 2023 0
Egbetokun Officially Assumes Office 

IGP moves to empower officers

Merit Ugolo July 1, 2023 0

Chicken out of “Fraud Triangle,” Egbeocha tells civil servants

Merit Ugolo July 1, 2023 0
PDP and APC in Ebonyi

NNPP alleges forgery, Demands WASCE, GCE Results At Akwa-Ibom Guber Tribunal

Kunle Dada July 1, 2023 0

Tell of Anambra’s Exploits, Don’t De-market Her, Commissioner Onyenji Tasks Nollywood, Broadcast Practitioners

Kenechukwu Ofomah June 30, 2023 0

ASUU Disagrees With NUC on Course Curriculum

Adekunle Taofeek June 30, 2023 0

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may have missed

Dear IGP Egbetokun, Disband Ebubeagu and Review Imo State Police Architecture

Onwuasoanya FCC Jones July 1, 2023 0

Chelsea signs Nicolas Jackson from Spanish side Villarreal

Oladimeji Adeoye July 1, 2023 0

Another Nigerian Chef Begins 150 – Hours Cook -a- Thon to Break Guinness Record

Adekunle Taofeek July 1, 2023 0

Russia’s Relations with Africa Limited to Agreements and Joint Declarations  

Kestér Kenn Klomegâh July 1, 2023 0

Victor Osimhen to snub Chelsea, Liverpool, PSG as his two favourite clubs are revealed

Oladimeji Adeoye July 1, 2023 0