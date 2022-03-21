Another Laurel For Geology Dept, Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu University, Anambra State.

Students of Chukwumeka Odumegwu Ojukwu University have emerged second best in the Africa Region Finals in the 2022 edition of the Imperial Barrel Award (IBA) organised by the American Association of Petroleum Geologists (AAPG).

This was made known to the University Management by Prof. Leonard Onuba, Head, and Department of Geology.

According to the results for the 2022 AAPG African Regional Finals released by IBA, the collation of judges’ submissions showed that over 11 Universities across Africa participated in the competition and Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu University came 2nd for the African Region followed by Universite Kabash, Ouargla and Makerere University, Uganda which came 3rd and 4th respectively.

Suez University, Egypt and the University of Calabar, came 5th and 6th while the University of Lagos took the 1st position.

This is coming on the heels of the news that the University has gotten full accreditation for Nursing Sciences and Medical Laboratory respectively from the National Universities Commission (NUC).

It is to the credit of the Vice Chancellor, Prof. Greg Nwakoby whose leadership has, against all odds, continued to break grounds on all fronts.

Harrison Madubueze, PhD, is the Public Relations Officer (PRO) of Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu University