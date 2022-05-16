Another Chance

“Then Peter came up and said to him, ‘Lord, how often will my brother sin against me, and I forgive him? As many as seven times?’ Jesus said to him, ‘I do not say to you seven times, but seventy times seven.’” Matthew 18:21-22.

What a powerful message Jesus is sending in this moment. Peter understands that people need second chances sometimes. But what Jesus is saying is that we must continue to work with others even when they have wronged us. It can take a great amount of time and patience with some, certainly more than others. The important thing is that we all keep trying in the face of adversity.

We must be patient with those around us just as the Lord is patient with us. Everyone is on their own journey and we each have our own strengths and weaknesses. Today I challenge you to forgive someone in your life who has wronged you. Can you think of anyone who has recently let you down?

On another note, if you have found yourself coming up short lately, embrace the opportunity for a second chance. Perhaps you have not been living as though the Lord would approve of. The Lord is patient with us, and through Jesus we can be forgiven for our sins. Take the opportunity to confess to your sins.

Alternatively, perhaps you have recently not been righteous to someone in your life. Does anything you’ve done recently stand out to you? Take the opportunity to apologize to those you have hurt. If you see an opportunity to make amends, jump at the chance! You may be pleasantly surprised by their willingness to offer a second chance to you. What is the harm in trying?

*Prayer:*

“Lord, thank you for being patient with me. Your love and kindness knows no limits and I thank you for the opportunity to have a second chance when I have sinned. I want to work hard each day to make my life a righteous one worth living. Help guide me to be the best that I can be.”

In Jesus’ Mighty Name,

AMEN!

*Final Thoughts:*

There will come times in our lives in which we may give or receive a second chance. What a moving gesture if we can be the ones to do so. If instead you are the one getting that second chance, seize the moment! Through the Lord all things are possible!

If you have someone in your life that would benefit from hearing these words, please help spread the love of the Lord!

Be Greatly Blessed!

