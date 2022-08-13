Operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, Benin Zonal Command have arrested 26 suspected internet fraudsters at their hideout in Asaba, Delta State.

The suspects are Austin Okolo, Modebe Olisa, Onyemailu Chisom, Igbudy Collins Eloho, Onyema Okwuose, Daniel Idoko Emumena, Chidibele Kelvin, Pius Ikwebe, Azubuike Maxwell Odor, Obaze Justice, Monye Emeka Divine, Okirhienye Oghenetega, Anointed Governor, and Nebeolisa Obinna.

Others include Johnson Nnaemeka and Augstine Imunor. Others are Ukazu Henry, Destiny Ikpekpe, Joromi Odoko, Clinton Oletu Emma, Nicholas Brain, Anamali Azuka, Nonye Fimber Dugbele, Nwazi Ebuka, Chmezie Emeka and Onyeje Chuka.

Items recovered from them include a Toyota Camry car, two Mercedes Benz C300 cars, mobile phones and laptops.

The suspects will be charged to court as soon as investigation is concluded, the commission said.