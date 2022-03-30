Annie Idibia is an irresponsible mother – Okowa’s aide

Singer, 2Face Idibia’s wife has come under public ridicule after sharing pictures of her 13-year-old daughter that have breasts appealing to the public for sight seeing.

Governor Ifeanyi Okowa’s aide Ossai Ovie Success has become the recent public person to knock Annie.

In a post on Facebook, Ossai said no responsible mother will allow their daughter to dress that way.

He wrote:

Responsible mother won’t expose her 13 years old child like this.

This is against our Christianity rules and standards of parenting.

This is uncalled for and it’s condemnable.

Some of our parents are gradually losing good parenting.

Exposing her this way at 13 will attract wrong guys into her life and the end might be disastrous.

Let the truth be told, Annie Idibia didn’t do well on this.

98% of the problems we are having in this country is as a result good parenting.

We are already facing problems in this country as a result of bad parenting, Annie should not add to it please.

Annie Idibia should apologize to us for exposing her 13 years child to the world indiscriminately

This act is what is called deviant behavior.