Path The News Chronicle » News » Aniocha South Legislators Pass Vote of Confidence on Chukwunwike 

Aniocha South Legislators Pass Vote of Confidence on Chukwunwike 

Francis Francis July 11, 2023 0

Councillors representing various communities and Wards in Aniocha South Local Government Area of Delta State, on Monday passed a vote of confidence on the Executive Chairman of the council, Hon. Pastor Jude Chukwunwike.

Led by Leader of the House, Hon. Leonard Nzemeke, who moved the motion for vote of confidence, the Ward representatives in the Sixth Legislative Arm unanimously adopted it and also wished the chairman a happy birthday in advance.

They noted his administration has brought undeniable robust synergy for lasting harmony and development between the political class and civil servants.

Responding in his usual grateful matter, the council chairman said that good relationships opens doors that no degrees can close.

“I thank God for this relationship. Life is about relationships. One of the governors from the south-east was once a driver to a prominent politician. Where certificates or degrees cannot take you, relationship can take you there. In good times and bad times, keep relationships”.

How to Build a Successful Fintech Startup in Nigeria
Trending
How to Build a Successful Fintech Startup in Nigeria

Speaking further, the Chukwunwike explained that relationships u can make one scale through life’s challenges in victory where others failed.

Citing an example with Delta State, Governor Sheriff Oborevwori, who emerged winner of the keenly contested gubernatorial election, he explained that, “he may not be the best but something saw him through. Anywhere you find yourself, build bridges that will sustain you tomorrow. Yes, you have your leader but you can build bridges that can sustain you before multiple leaders”, Chukwunwike said.

Hot Gist

Share this post

More Stories

Russia-Ukraine Peace Talks

African Leaders Still Navigating Russia-Ukraine Peace Talks

Kestér Kenn Klomegâh July 11, 2023 0
Ecobank Advises FBN

Ecobank Advises FBN Not To Approve The Purchase Of Otudeko’s Shares

Ken Ibenne July 11, 2023 0
Julius Abure LP

APC Already Planning For Rerun; Labour Party Reveals

Adekunle Taofeek July 11, 2023 0

Governor, Obasanjo, Ooni, others celebrate legal icon’s 60 years at the bar

Merit Ugolo July 11, 2023 0

Tinubu to lead ECOWAS to economic prosperity, democratic stability – Oyebanji

Francis Francis July 11, 2023 0
Tinubu’s emergence as ECOWAS Chairman

Tinubu’s emergence as ECOWAS Chairman a welcome development, says Ndoma-Egba, Jime

Michael Jegede July 11, 2023 0

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may have missed

Russia-Ukraine Peace Talks

African Leaders Still Navigating Russia-Ukraine Peace Talks

Kestér Kenn Klomegâh July 11, 2023 0
trenches to triumph

“From Trenches to Triumph” Crayon Shows Appreciation…

Augustina John July 11, 2023 0
Thunderstorm

Thunderstorm Guide: Stay Safe from Lightning Strikes!

Esther Salami July 11, 2023 0
Gen Z Into The Banking

CIBN Uses ‘generation Next’ To Entice Gen Z Into The Banking Industry

Iken July 11, 2023 0
Ecobank Advises FBN

Ecobank Advises FBN Not To Approve The Purchase Of Otudeko’s Shares

Ken Ibenne July 11, 2023 0