Aniocha South Legislators Pass Vote of Confidence on Chukwunwike 

Councillors representing various communities and Wards in Aniocha South Local Government Area of Delta State, on Monday passed a vote of confidence on the Executive Chairman of the council, Hon. Pastor Jude Chukwunwike.

Led by Leader of the House, Hon. Leonard Nzemeke, who moved the motion for vote of confidence, the Ward representatives in the Sixth Legislative Arm unanimously adopted it and also wished the chairman a happy birthday in advance.

They noted his administration has brought undeniable robust synergy for lasting harmony and development between the political class and civil servants.

Responding in his usual grateful matter, the council chairman said that good relationships opens doors that no degrees can close.

“I thank God for this relationship. Life is about relationships. One of the governors from the south-east was once a driver to a prominent politician. Where certificates or degrees cannot take you, relationship can take you there. In good times and bad times, keep relationships”.

Speaking further, the Chukwunwike explained that relationships u can make one scale through life’s challenges in victory where others failed.

Citing an example with Delta State, Governor Sheriff Oborevwori, who emerged winner of the keenly contested gubernatorial election, he explained that, “he may not be the best but something saw him through. Anywhere you find yourself, build bridges that will sustain you tomorrow. Yes, you have your leader but you can build bridges that can sustain you before multiple leaders”, Chukwunwike said.