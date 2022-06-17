Anguish As Remains Of Beheaded Anambra Lawmaker’s Aide Is Laid To Rest

The remains of Mr Cyril Egboka, who was beheaded alongside his principal, the Member that represented Aguata Constituency Two in Anambra State House of Assembly, late Hon Okechukwu Okoye was yesterday buried in his hometown, Isuofia in Aguata LGA.

Recall that the deceased dismembered bodies were found a week later after they were kidnapped by gunmen on the 15th of May, 2022.

It was a sober ceremony on Thursday that ignited tears and erupted emotions especially for the close family of the deceased, as friends and loved ones filled St Paul’s Outstation, Isuofia, the church venue to capacity.

Anambra State Governor, Professor Chukwuma Soludo, while addressing the crowd at the funeral, vowed that the murderers of Cyril Chiegboka and Hon Okechukwu Okoye won’t go unpunished.

The Governor also confirmed four suspects involved in the gruesome murder of the duo are presently in police custody.

The Governor consoled the Chiegboka family and the entire Isuofia Community, expressing optimism that in no distant time, the criminals will be fully routed out and Anambra State will witness peace and tranquility again

“The duo of Hon. Okoye and Mr. Chiegboka as well as others who paid the ultimate price will not die in vain.

“As a government, we remain responsive to our first responsibility which is the protection of the lives and property of Anambra people.

“We wish to commiserate with the families of those who have died in this unfortunate evil and want to assure them that we are alert and the culprits will all be brought to face the law,” Soludo assured.

Governor Soludo who revealed that criminals who held parts of the state hostage especially in the Anambra South Senatorial zone are gradually being rounded up, asked the people to partner his government by volunteering timely information through the numbers released to the public for such purpose.

He called on the church to resist the ascendancy of idolatry practice which is evidently gaining ground across communities in the state.

Soludo said that findings reveal that youths are being indoctrinated into idol worship and sworn to oath before such idols, which influences them into criminal activities.

“What we are up against is a grave evil whose intent is to plunge our society back into idolatry.

“In most camps we have raided, we have found idols who these criminals swore to, to nourish with blood and that is why they go about killing and kidnapping people.

“We are resolute and very soon, we will stamp them all out of our dear state,” he vowed.

In a homily, Bishop Okpalaeke who proclaimed the judgement of God upon the perpetrators said the Late Chiegboka was a well-known man that excelled in many engagements.

He maintained that although evil may appear as if it is thriving, it won’t be long before the light will shine.

The prelate also prayed that God gives the governor, the wisdom of Solomon to steer the affairs of the state in the best way possible.