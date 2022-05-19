‘Esau held a grudge against Jacob because of the blessing his father had given him. He said to himself, “The days of mourning for my father are near; then I will kill my brother Jacob.”’ Genesis 27:41 (NIV).

Esau’s anger was misdirected. He had foolishly given away his birthright in a fit of raging hunger (Genesis 25:29-34). Jacob had bribed Esau. He had deviously promised to give his brother a plate of stew if Esau would sell his birthright and in a moment of weakness, Esau agreed.

Esau had lost what he most desired, he’d been outwitted by his brother and so reacting in anger, he decided to kill Jacob. Esau was so angry at Jacob that he failed to see his own wrong in giving away his birthright in the first place.

Jealous anger blinds us from seeing our own shortcomings and causes us to dwell on what we don’t have. When we lose something of great value, either because of our own foolish choices or if others conspire against us and succeed, we would do well to assess the situation before lashing out in violent anger.

We can control our feelings by recognizing the truth of our reaction. Was it our fault or someone else’s? We can pray for strength and self-control rather than become angry and blame another. And we can ask God for help to see opportunities that even a bad situation may provide.

*Prayer:*

‘Dear Lord, thank you for showing me that angry reactions regardless of the situation, will benefit no one involved. Help me to trust you and believe that you will use what appears to be even the worst of situations, to grow Christlike character in me.’

In Jesus’ Mighty Name,

AMEN!

*Final Thoughts:*

God can turn any situation around for our good and growth, even when we have made a mess of things. For all of us who have been called according to His purpose, it is God’s intention that every situation we are in be an example that will be of benefit to us (Romans 8:28).

Therefore, rather than react in anger towards either ourselves or another, let us soften our heart and humbly ask for God to teach us and grow us through the experience. Angry reactions do not bring about the righteous life and blessing that He intends to pour upon us.

Be Greatly Blessed!

