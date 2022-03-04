Angry Mob Burns Three To Death In Anambra For Allegedly Stealing

Three able-bodied men on Thursday lost their lives in the hands of an irate mob, after they were allegedly caught while trying to escape after they stole a phone from a female victim.

The incident which happened at the popular Upper Iweka in Onitsha, Anambra state, has caused panic among the people in the area.

An eye witness said the suspected criminals had already succeeded in dispossessing the victim of his belonging and were about escaping with their tricycle popularly known as keke, when it developed a fault.

According to the source, “The incident happened at Upper Iweka Motor Park, almost in front of Star Sunny Motor Park, here in Onitsha.

“The men who were operating with a tricycle stopped and dispossessed a man of his phone.

“As they went back into the tricycle and made to drive off, the tricycle malfunctioned and refused to start.

“They became panicky, and in the process, some boys who are loading vehicles in the motor park quickly descended on them and started beating them up.

“Some people brought tyres and others brought fuel, and they were set ablaze immediately,” he narrated.

Responding to the incident, the police spokesman in the state, DSP Toochukwu Ikenga, confirmed the incident but said before men of the command could get to the scene, the suspected thieves were already burnt to death.

He said; “Anambra Police Operatives have recovered a tricycle, handbag and an Infinix phone that was allegedly dispossessed from a female victim by hoodlums operating along Owerri road, Romchi Transport Park, Onitsha.

“Upon police arrival, an angry mob had already set three of the hoodlums ablaze and the fourth person escaped

“Meanwhile, police operatives are already on the ground there and efforts are emplaced to bring normalcy to the area and possibly to apprehend the fleeing gang member.”