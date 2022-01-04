It is shockingly becoming clearer that the security crisis in Imo State has the signature of some All Progressives Congress (APC) potentates. The aggrieved Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has started to make the messy affair public.

IPOB is calling on the people of the troubled Eastern Nigeria state to hold Governor Hope Uzodinma, former Governor Rochas Okorocha and his son-in-law, Uche Nwosu accountable for bringing pain and sorrow to them.

In its New Year message, the Biafra agitating group stated that it has become obvious that Uzodinma and his predecessor Okorocha, are the sponsors of the so-called unknown gunmen perpetrating insecurity in Imo State for some time now.

According to IPOB, a recent press briefing by Okorocha where he alleged that police officers attached to Uzodinma are the unknown gunmen calls for serious attention.

The group also said that recent confessions linking Okorocha and his son-in-law to recruitment of militants to cause harm in Imo State calls for serious investigation as well.

The pro-Biafra group said it has always explained that unknown gunmen were created by selfish and greedy politicians entangled in political war but many people did not believe them.

IPOB spokesman, Emma Powerful, is alleging that Uzodinma created his own unknown gunmen to implicate the Eastern Security Network (ESN) and IPOB volunteers while Okorocha and Uche Nwosu created their own to demonise Uzodinma’s administration in the state.

IPOB also alleged that Uzodinma and Okorocha first went into an alliance in their desperation to oust Emeka Ihedioha by doing a lot of abnormal things to achieve that selfish goal.

According to Powerful, “Soon afterwards, they fell apart and resorted to other heinous schemes including but not limited to recruiting and arming hoodlums to outsmart each other.

“Their calculation was to blame the nefarious activities of their evil boys on IPOB and Eastern Security Network (ESN) operatives, an erroneous narrative many gullible minds had hitherto believed.”

He said that how Uche Nwosu was abducted in a church at Nkwerre exposed a lot, lamented that the Igbos has endured for so long and must get themselves ready now to ask Uzodinma, Okorocha, Nwosu and their collaborators where they kept many missing Imo youths.

“They should prepare to account for all the innocent promising youths killed by unknown gunmen and Police in Imo State. At the peak of this barbarity, everybody was pointing accusing fingers at ESN and IPOB but we know we have no hands in these atrocities.

“God Almighty Chukwu Okike Abiama exposed them recently because IPOB prayed to God Almighty to expose those behind these numerous attacks and killings, essentially the two traditional rulers killed by these hoodlums operating in the region.

“It is now obvious and open to all and sundry that the numerous killings in the region were masterminded by Uzodinma and Okorocha. How did Imo citizens offend them to warrant the bloodletting?

“The Inspector-General of Police should be professional and responsible enough to rise to the occasion. He should thoroughly investigate all these mind-boggling revelations from these strange bedfellows.

“It is now clearer that these bunch of criminals were the ones who murdered Alhaji Gulark Ahmed at Imo Airport Road 7 months ago. They quickly after that dastardly act blamed ESN for their atrocity even without any investigation.

“We denied any involvement but many didn’t believe us. Today we are vindicated. Why would Gulak plan to sneak out of Owerri with his friend as a sitting Governor if he did not suspect something sinister?

“It was unfortunate that he was still consumed by his fears. His soul and other innocent victims like him will continue to hunt the masterminds.”