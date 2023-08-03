Angel and Illabaye Go Head To Head in Big Brother House…

BBN Update : Angel and Illabaye Go Head To Head in Big Brother Naija House…

The housemates came back inside after presenting a fantastic presentation and having a fun night out at the Arena, and chaos ensued. Ilebaye put her paint-stained feet on Angel’s box.

While attempting to settle down and get ready for bed, which led to a furious argument. Angel challenged her, and they almost engaged in a physical fight. Mercy Eke had to step in and intervene for her close friend Angel to be taken out of the conflict.

Angel a housemate of Big Brother Naija Season 6 known as “Shine ya eye” and Illabaye a housemate of Big Brother Naija Season 7 Level up but housemate collide in a hectic argument

How might a good time cause a commotion? Well, a difficult task can have that effect; the housemates have faced a variety of challenges, from creating a clothing line to performing on a runway to creating delectable cocktails, all of which have required them to consistently push the limits of their creativity by working as a team and putting their creative skills to use.

In videos posted online, housemates can be seen attempting to keep Angel and Ilebaye apart so they won’t be disqualified from the show..

Following the fight with Ilebaye, Angel Smith claimed she was sick of the place and couldn’t remain any longer.

She expressed her frustrations to another housemate Mercy Eke, telling her that she resents everyone there and doesn’t think she can stay any longer. With this she might be considering voluntary exit from the house.

angel – i can’t do again, i hate every niggah and bi*tch in this house, i’m over it.#bbnaija @bbnaija pic.twitter.com/0jXL376vmx — AE (@AssistantEbukaa) August 2, 2023

BBN UPDATE Check out reactions:

@Toby21T: “She should leave with her nasty attitude

She has met her meter now she wants to run I thought she said she was a baddie”

@Aggie1330: “But ilebaye is wrong for doing what she did. We can’t ignore the fact that she provoked angel 📍💯”

@Omolaraoj: “Tell biggie to open the door now🤷‍♀️ this thing no just enter Abeg E didn’t Dey no force am😂😂😂 Ilebaye small pepper 🌶️ see has she Dey give pple BP😂😂😂😂😂”

@misurchi: “But why will ilebaye put her leg on Angels bag. Let’s call a spade a spade, that was wrong period”