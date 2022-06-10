Andreas Christensen and three other senior players depart Chelsea as free agents

Chelsea today confirmed the release of Andreas Christensen, Danny Drinkwater, Clark Salter and Mosunda. All of these players have played at the senior level for Chelsea, Andreas Christensen made the most appearances of 161 during his ten years stint at the club. Christensen is expected to join La Liga giant Barcelona in the coming days and will play as a rival with former teammate Antonio Rudiger who has already joined Los Blancos.

The Danish defender since making his debut with Chelsea has won every available European trophy including, UEFA Champions League in 2021, UEFA Europa League in 2019, UEFA Super Cup and FIFA World Cup in 2021.

Chelsea furthermore in their statements said that Drinkwater will depart the club this summer. The English midfielder has not been able to replicate his Leicester City form since joining Chelsea in 2017.

Drinkwater, 32, partnered with N’golo Kante and Marc Albrighton in the Leicester midfield, a formidable middle that guided the team to their glorious title in 2016 under the tutelage of Claudio Ranieri. Drinkwater made 23 appearances with Chelsea with just a goal to his name and has been loaned out to four different clubs since 2019 by Chelsea.

Charly Mosunda also will leave following his contract expiration, says Chelsea. The 25-year-old Belgian made seven senior appearances for Chelsea, registering a goal.

Clarke Salter’s 16 years with Chelsea will end this summer. The defender arose from Chelsea’s academy, making his debut at age 18 in 2016.

Following the departure of these players, there may be a total overhaul at Chelsea, with not less than four of their most appeared players last season having their contracts expiring next season.

Especially in the defence, Chelsea will need reinforcements as Jorginho, César Azpilicueta, Marco Alonso and Silva have their contracts expire next season.