Cameroon and Inter Milan shot stopper Andre Onana has announced his retirement from international football today. Onana was axed from the Cameroonian squad after a fall-out with head coach Rigobert Song. Onana left Qatar for Inter Milan and days after the World Cup was over he handed the Cameroon Football Association a huge surprising update.

Onana had featured in Cameroon’s opening World Cup game in Qatar against Switzerland, in which they lost by 1-0.

The 26-year-old made his debut with the Indomitable Lions of Cameroon in 2016, he has been capped for the senior national team 34 times.

Andre Onana’s statement when he was asked to leave camp:

“Yesterday I was not allowed to be on the ground to help Cameroon, as I always do, to achieve the team’s goals. I always behaved in a way to lead the team to success in a good manner.

“I have put all my efforts and energy into finding solutions to a situation that a footballer often experiences, but there has been no will on the other side. Some moments are difficult to assimilate. However, I always respect and support the decisions of the people in charge of pursuing the success of our Team and Country.

“I extend all my strength to my teammates because we demonstrated that we are capable of going very far in this competition… Representing Cameroon has always been a privilege. The Nation first and forever.”