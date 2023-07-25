Anambra’s 8th Legislative Assembly Announces House Committees, Their Chairmen

The Anambra State House of Assembly on Tuesday announced its various committees and the legislators that will head them.

The speaker of the House, Rt Hon Somtoo Udeze, announced a total of 29 committees during today’s well-attended plenary session, with members of the House present.

The House, which comprises 30 members from the 30 State Constituencies, has only one female member and 29 male members.

“Announcing the committees, the speaker, Rt Hon Udeze, said the Committees and their members will inaugurate them at a later date before they commence their actual work. The legislators were urged to be committed to the duties assigned to them.”

List of house committees and chairmen

The Committees and their chairmen include- Health, Hon Anthony Muobike; Homeland and boundary matters, Jude Umennajiego; Education, Hon Emmanuel Okpalaeke; Environment, Ezenwa Frederick; Transport, Udeoba Patrick; Local Government, Chieftaincy and Community Affairs, Douglas Egbuna;

In addition, Works and Infrastructure, Emma Nwafor; Agriculture, Chukwuebuka Golden Iloh; and Lands Survey and Town Planning, Jude Akpua.

Also, Others include Commerce, Trade and Industry, Ojike Innocent; Public Procurement, Johnbosco Akagbobi; CSOs, Establishments and Labour Matters, Udemezue Kingsley; Judiciary and Justice, Okafor Patrick; Pilgrimage, Ethics, and Privileges, Udemezue Bernard; Information, Technology, and Creative Economy, Azotani Chuks; Women and Social Welfare, Ogbuefi Nkechi; House Service and Special Duties, Igwe Chukwuebuka; Power and Water Resources, Ikwunne Chimezie; Public Petition, Nweke Obi Callistus and Youths Development and Sports, Ike Augustine Onyekachi.

There is also the Finance and Appropriation Committee, with Okechukwu Ejike as the chairman; Public Accounts, Igwe Noble Nonso; Culture, Entertainment and Tourism, Mbachu Nigeria Henry; Petroleum and Mineral Resources, Ibemeka Chidiebere; Internally-Generated Revenue, IGR, Ngobili Jude; Rules and Business, Ofodeme Ikenna Sylvester; Economic Planning, SDGs and International Organisations, Ogbu Paul Chukwuka; Screening and Election Matters, Right Hon Okoye Chukwuma and Housing and Urban Development, Atuh Chukwuma Pius.