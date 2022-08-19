Awka

The Anambra State Commissioner for Youths Development, Mr Patrick Agha Mba on Friday unveiled the 20 computer sets donated for the State NYCN’s Information Communication Technology, ICT training initiative, with a promise to partner the Council to achieve the drive.

The computers donated to the Council by the State Chairman, National Youths Council of Nigeria, NYCN, Surv Obi Emeka Chukwudi, are to be deployed to train youths across communities of the state at the community levels.

Speaking at the unveiling of the initiative at the State Youths House in Awka, the Youths Commissioner, Aghamba described the initiative as a well-thought out agenda aimed at human capital development in line with the vision of the Governor Chukwuma Soludo administration.

He commended the leadership of the NYCN in the state for the initiative which he said is a life-changing opportunity for the young people in Anambra.

“I am so short of words that the new NYCN leadership is just beginning and they are doing so on a very big note.

“The world has become a global village and a training of such magnitude will give Anambra youths the training and standing to compete with their peers elsewhere.

“As a government, we are already on an ambitious digital training drive that will support 10,000 youths annually.

“Since the NYCN leadership is thinking in the same line as we are, my Ministry will take up this venture as a partnership arrangement to empower the youths.

“There’s no doubt that the NYCN has proved a great partner in the efforts at mobilizing the Anambra youths digitally,” he noted.

The Commissioner encouraged all participants to make good use of the opportunity to change their lives while urging members of the Council to rally round the Obi-led leadership.

He equally advised other youths organisation to emulate the Anambra NYCN leadership in terms of adding value and making impact

He promised to do his best to ensure that the state government avails the council the necessary support to succeed.

Earlier in his remarks, the State NYCN Chairman, Surveyor Obi disclosed that Amansea community in Awka North are the first to start the training today, while the necessary arrangements are being worked out to ensure that all other communities benefit.

“We believe that this initiative will go a long to assist the governor in the programmes he has for Anambra youth.

“This is our way of supporting government to lift Anambra youths out of poverty through gainful engagement, because we believe that this knowledge will be valuable in their becoming useful to themselves and the society,” he said.

The Anambra NYCN boss commended the Commissioner for Youths for his exploits at the International Youths Day, saying he has been inspirational to his executive.

Obi appealed to the Commissioner to use his good office to get the intervention of the governor towards securing mobility vehicles for the Council and hastening the release of some of the subventions of the council.

“You will agree with us that to run this project requires a lot of resources and that’s why we are begging the government to support us with mobility vehicles.

“Some of our subventions are being withheld and we pleading for their urgent release to enable us accomplish tasks we have set out to do,” Obi appealed.

Obi expressed appreciation to security expert Ozor Jeff Nweke who donated 1 million naira towards the ICT Initiative and other partners they are looking forward to their support.

He promised that every Kobo donated to the council will be put to the best use in achieving the best for Anambra youths.

In a vote of thanks, the NYCN Deputy president, Ambassador Innocent Nduanya Innocent Nduanya Deputy National President of the NYCN appreciated the Commissioner on behalf of the NYCN for the honour.

According to him, the new NYCN leadership in Anambra is rearing to go and serve Anambra youths.

“There’s nothing that the Chairman will do and I will be surprised because I know he has the capacity and zeal to serve Anambra youths.

“Moving these laptops to the various training centres requires logistics and we hope that the government will support immensely this initiative,” he said.