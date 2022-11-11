Anambra State Governor Chukwuma Soludo is succeeding in the war against criminals in the state because of his strategic partnership with private security firms in the state.

The Chief Executive Officer, Blueshield Security Limited, Ozor Jeff Nweke made the disclosure yesterday in a chat with correspondent Kenechukwu Ofomah in Awka.

ADVERTISEMENT

In Anambra state, the incidence of crime and wanton killings appears to have reduced drastically, especially in the state capital of Awka and the security expert believes the collaboration with the local people is working.

According to Ozor Jeff, the private security operatives understand the terrain very well and knows the criminals in their localities.

This he noted, was the reason why the governor has seen in the private firms, a credible partner in grassroots security.

“There is a fresh consciousness towards the role the private security firms play in grassroots security.

“The security firms are on ground and know the terrain very well. They also know the criminals and their hideouts as well as how to smoke them out.

“Take for instance, for us at Blueshield Security Limited, a registered security firm with the Corporate Affairs Commission, CAC, we have also registered with the NSCDC, and our men have been duly trained. Our men have been specially trained on intelligence gathering and mobilization as well as visible policing.

“We also knowledgeable in the area of synergizing with the conventional security agencies

“I have very high regards for Governor Chukwuma Soludo because of his genuine interest in security of lives and property because without security, there is no way any meaning development can take place.

“And I think the governor is succeeding already through his partnership with the private security firms,” Ozor Jeff posited.

On how to sustain the significant reduction in incidences of crime and criminalities in the state, Ozor Jeff who noted that crime cannot be totally eradicated in any human society, said what such collaborated with government can do is to drastically reduce the incidence of crime.

He also said there is the need for every Anambra citizen to see the issue of security as a task for everyone.

He also harped on the need for the state government to intensify activities that will educate the youths on the dangers of crime and the need to lead positive lives.

He said; “Everyone has a role to play in the security efforts. In terms of providing adequate information for the security agencies to act on, donating security equipment, create youth empowerment programmes that will keep the youths gainfully engaged, educating young people on the dangers of crime among others.

“When we have more youths gainfully engaged, we reduce the number of youths that go into crime.”

Ozor Jeff spoke on the need for the citizens of the state to support Governor Soludo in the security efforts.

“Anambra is our state and we must rise to the challenge of creating a liveable and prosperous homeland in line with the vision of the state governor,” he said.