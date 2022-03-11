Anambra Vision 2070 Committee Hands Over Report, Recommendations To Obiano

Governor Willie Obiano of Anambra State on Thursday received the final report and recommendation of the State Vision 2070 Committee.

The report was presented by the Chairman of the Committee and Anambra Governor-Elect, Prof Chukwuma Soludo to the incumbent, during the Valedictory Session of State Executive Council Meeting, held at the International Convention Center, Awka.

On the 20th of November, 2019, Governor Obiano had set up the committee, headed by the Governor-Elect, Soludo, to craft a development blueprint that will guide efforts of successive administrations in the state.

Presenting the 200-page Report, the Chairman of the Committee and Governor-Elect of Anambra State, Prof. Soludo said the 50 years development plan contained in the report, takes effect from March 17, 2022.

Professor Soludo who thanked the Governor and members of the State Exco for serving Anambra State greatly, described the Convention Center as a peculiar and outstanding project, congratulating members of exco for their contribution as the results are evident which portrays a lot about the destination of the state.

“Thus, Vision 2070 is another legacy of Obiano’s Administration coupled with other legacy projects including this International Conference Centre, ICC, and from day one we will start the implementation,” he said.

While stating that government is a continuum, Professor Soludo said the report is complete document, though it is a work in progress because there are aspects that need to be added.

While stating that what makes the document outstanding is ownership because it is an Anambra plan rather than a government plan, having made extensive consultations, Professor Soludo thanked the members both constituted and co-opted, stressing that they all worked pro-bono.

He assured that the implementation will begin with the next administration.

Accepting and adopting the report, Governor Obiano pointed out that it took 30 months to be delivered as part of the delay was the COVID-19 pandemic, noting that he followed through the process.

He said the report is a stepping stone for successive administrations in the state, expressing happiness that his administration was able to achieve the report.

Governor Obiano who reassured that the transition will be seamless, emphasized that they will ensure that the incoming administration will not experience any challenge.

According to the Governor, “Setting up this committee to plan the next 50years of Anambra was a thought in the right direction and coincidentally the person to start its implementation, is the Governor-Elect.

“So, I am very happy about this.

“For anybody who wants to governor Anambra in the future, this is a guide.”

Earlier, Secretary to the state government, Professor Solo Chukwulobelu pointed out that the committee was set up to craft a development plan that will guide successive administrations in pursuit of development of the state, saying that they were pulled from all walks of life.