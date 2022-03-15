Anambra Vigilante Subdues Gunmen in Gun Duel, Sets Captive Ablaze

A criminal suspect was this morning burnt to death around Miracle junction axis along Ifite road, Awka, Anambra State Capital, by a vigilante group operating around the area.

Residents of the area have in recent times been consistently terrorized by armed robbers, and they had resolved to engage a vigilante outfit to secure the area.

It was gathered that early Tuesday morning, while the vigilante men were on stop and search activity, they apprehended some of the criminals with arms and on getting the information, members of their gang engaged the security men in a gun duel.

In the process, one of the security men was said to have been shot dead while the security men captured one of the criminals who ran out of bullet alive, after several shots failed to penetrate his body.

He was eventually set him ablaze in the full glare of the public, as shown by a video obtained by the TNC from a student living in the area.

A resident of the area who witnessed the entire incident, Constance Onoh regretted that the security situation in Awka generally has turned so bad, saying they now live in fear.

“This is becoming worrisome and we no more have peace of mind.

“I really don’t know what actually happened and how we got to this point.

“Every day, it is either robbery or kidnapping, under the nose of Anambra State government.

“We are tired of this,” she lamented.

Another resident, Frank Obi expressed worry that criminals are now more equipped than security men, calling on the state government to wake from its slumber and address the security situation in the state.

When TNC correspondent contacted the Public Relation Officer of the State Police Command, Tochukwu Ikenga on the incident, he said he will revert with details, even though as at the time of the incident, a police team was conducting stop and search, metres away from the scene.