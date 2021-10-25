Awka – The member representing Anambra Central Senatorial District in the National Assembly, Senator Uche Ekwunife, over the weekend, visited the proposed site for the construction of solar and high energy Cosmic Ray Laboratory at the Nnamdi Azikiwe University, Awka, Anambra state.

TNC gathered that the project donor, is the National Space Research and Development Agency, Federal Ministry of Science and Technology, Abuja, while the project is facilitated by Sen. Ekwunife.

Speaking at the project site, Sen. Ekwunife, noted that the project, when completed, would be the biggest research laboratory in the South East, adding that it would further attract scholars and researchers across the region and country at large.

She also said the centre would boost the internally-generated revenue (IGR) of the institution.

The lawmaker disclosed that the laboratory project was awarded to Messr. Bloomspring Ventures Nigeria Ltd, assuring that it would be delivered within a year.

“As the senator representing this area, I will make every effort to ensure the project fund is included in the annual budget and also to hasten the immediate release of the fund,” she promised.

According to her, the Cosmic Ray Laboratory will provide the university and beyond, the platform to expand research in sciences especially as the quest to make Nigeria a producing state intensifies.

The Senator then thanked the university vice-chancellor, Prof. Charles Esimone, for providing space for the project, noting that it would be one of the legacies of the vice-chancellor.

Responding, the university vice-chancellor, Prof. Esimone, expressed appreciation to Sen. Ekwunife facilitating the project, while expressing optimism that the edifice would bring together researchers in Nigeria and West Africa.

The vice-chancellor urged the facilitator to ensure the timely completion of the project, which, he said, was in tandem with the ‘Vision 200’ of his administration.

“There is no doubt that the project would give the university more visibility in the area of research and data generation, build human capacity, as well as improve the quality of graduates in the university,” he enthused.

The Student Union Government (SUG) President, Comrade Chukwuemeka Anih, in a response, commended Sen. Ekwunife and the institution management for the gesture, while expressing optimism that every student would welcome such development.