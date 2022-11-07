The Anambra State Association of Town Unions, has promised to work in concert with relevant stakeholders to ensure implementation of the Anambra State Sickle Cell Disease (Eradication and Control) Law, 2019.

The National President of the Association, Chief Barr. Titus Akpudo, made this known on Sunday during the Association’s monthly general meeting held at their secretariat at government house Awka.

Barr. Akpudo was responding after the house had listened to the presentation made by the National Coordinator of Association of People Living with Sickle Cell Disorder, Mrs Aisha Edward Maduagwu.

Mrs Maduagwu was invited to the general meeting and was seeking the cooperation of ASATU on the way forward towards the implementation of the sickle cell law, as a means to forestall the increase in sickle cell births in the State.

The Anambra State House of Assembly had in 2019 passed a bill for a law to control and eradicate sickle cell in the state, whose major highlight was a provision that no marriage would be entered into without the couple possessing a certificate declaring them free of sickle cell anemia.

Titled ‘Sickle cell disease control and eradication repeal bill’, it seeks to eradicate sickle cell anemia in the state and setting those living with it free from all kinds of oppression, abuse, and exploitation.

In her presentation, Mrs Maduagwu expressed appreciation to the ASATU for the opportunity to sensitize them on the importance of the sickle cell law as it regards to promoting public health.

According to her, the increase in sickle cell births in the state, could be traced to lack of adequate knowledge, hence the need to educate the community leaders on the issue.

She said as the first state in the federation to authorize the sickle cell law with interrelating parts, Anambra has become a leading proponent in the fight against sickle cell disease.

She however said to keep the light shining, the State should be consistent with employing all verified mechanisms for the full implementation of the law and keep on enlightening the general public on its contents through formal and informal media channels.

She said; “Section 10 and 11 of the sickle cell law, deals with the sickle cell monitoring committee of which ASATU is expected to play a prominent role, chiefly the verification of the Sickle Cell Status Certificate at the point of collection of dowries by the President-General of each town union.

“Without renewed interests and vigour in the law, Anambra State would have kept on gravitating towards an escalation of sickle cell births.”

She therefore stressed the need for the community leaders to evolve strategies to ensure the smooth implementation of the law in their communities, adding that as grassroots leaders, the bulk of the work of reducing sickle cell births in the state, is on them.

In his remarks, the ASATU President General, Barr Akpudo said they are committed to supporting the implementation of the law.

“We are pleased that you deemed it proper to meet with us today because this is a major issue affecting our people.

“With these kinds of sensitization, we the grassroots leaders will be better equipped to drive efforts at reducing the incidence of sickle cell births in the state.

“We have the structures at the community level and we are promising that we will work together with the relevant stakeholders to ensure that the provisions of the law are well adhered to at the community level,” he said.