Governor of Anambra State, Professor Chukwuma Charles Soludo, CFR has assured that the year 2023 will usher in accelerated development and progress in Anambra State. The Governor therefore wished Ndị Anambra a bountiful 2023.

He further assured that Anambra will continue to win from all fronts inspite of the daunting challenges.

“There is every reason to celebrate another promising new year and give God Almighty the glory, not only for preserving us to witness the new year, but more importantly, for his mercy and grace for the modest achievements we have recorded within our first nine months in office.

“As we reflect on 2022 and project a prosperous 2023, we have reasons to celebrate the modest achievements we have recorded individually and collectively as a state, despite the daunting challenges, facing the Nation”.

“The year 2023 will most certainly be a redefining year for us as a people. And it is our earnest desire that Anambra will continue to record more feats, Governor Soludo stated.

“On behalf of my family and members of my executive council, I wish you all a happy and prosperous new year”.