Anambra State Government has concluded the intensive business training of over a hundred Anambra youths on Table fish production.

The training organized by the Anambra Fisheries and Aquaculture Business Development Agency, FABDA, in collaboration with the Table Fish Producers Association of Anambra State and State Fisheries and Aquaculture Value Chain Innovation Platform, AVCI, is in line with the vision of the state government to create youth millionaires in the state through Agriculture.

The two-day intensive business training was to empower the youths of Anambra State to become stakeholders in the aquaculture sector of the state and by so doing, boost the economic growth and development of the state and create more employment opportunities amidst limited job opportunities.

The youths who were drawn from the 21 Local Government Areas of Anambra State, were at the training, also put through theory and practical sessions, to get them well equipped towards minimizing risk and loss.

The initiative is funded under the Accelerated Agricultural Development Scheme of the Central Bank of Nigeria, aimed at revolutionizing rice and fisheries development in the country.

Speaking in Awka at the end of the exercise, the managing director and Chief Executive Officer of FABDA, Mr Emeka Iloghalu noted that the training was part of the efforts to prepare Anambra youth for the fish villages springing up at the three Senatorial Districts of the state.

“This training is consistent with the vision of Anambra State Government to leverage on the support of the CBN to boost table fish production in Anambra State.

“It is power-packed and structured and participants had to demonstrate their proficiency in what they have learned.

“With this training now, they can get further mentorship and funding.

“Recall that there is ongoing, the construction of fish villages in each of the three senatorial districts of the state under the CBN-AADS initiative.

“What this training aims to do is to produce young people, crafted and well-trained in fish production, who will move in once the fish facilities are ready and utilize them.

“The concept is that government sources that fund and construct infrastructure for fish and rice production and then, with that we can have entrepreneurs and youths to source working capital and utilize the facilities without collaterals because government has put them in place,” he said.

Iloghalu stated that FABDA was established by the Obiano-led administration, as part of efforts to meaningfully engage the youths and women of Anambra, which on the long run, will improve the standard of living of fish farmers, boost the state capacity on fish production and help in the fight against food insecurity.

He revealed plans of continuing the training by batches until Anambra becomes self-sufficient in fish production and begins exportation.

A special guest at the training, Mr Steve Okeleji the founder of Aquatic Hub Afrique Network encouraged participants to maximize the opportunity to become great in life.

Stating that he has never done any other business apart from Aquaculture, Mr Okeleji highlighted the huge economic potentials in the sector having practiced for 35years, commending Governor Obiano for setting the pace.

The Chairman Cat Fish and Allied Fish Farmers Association of Nigeria, Anambra State Chapter, King-Boy Iheanyichukwu also addressed the participants on the benefits accrued to fish production.

A participant, Mr Christian Madichie thanked the organizers and assured to utilize what he has learnt and also transfer to others.

The Awka CBN Branch Controller was represented at the training by Mr. Oyelade Babatope Olubunmi of the Development of Finance Office, CBN Awka Branch.