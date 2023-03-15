Anambra State Universal Basic Education Board, ASUBEB, Awka has flagged off Capacity Building Workshop for the newly recruited teachers of the board.

The capacity building workshop for the newly recruited teachers of the board was organised by the Department of Quality Assurance of ASUBEB and took place at Utility Hall of Cathedral Church of Saint Faith, Awka.

It featured presentations by resource persons on Classroom management and Control, Skills and Methodologies in Teaching, How to inspire and motivate Learners, Ethics in Teaching Profession and Quality Curriculum Delivery.

Declaring the training open, the Executive Chairman, Anambra State Universal Basic Education Board, ASUBEB, Dr. Vera Nkiru Nwadinobi said the Board is grateful to Mr Governor, Prof Chukwuma Soludo, who on assumption of office saw the need to recruit teachers and immediately approved the recruitment of over 5000 teachers.

She said that the Board will train the newly recruited teachers simultaneously across the three senatorial zones of the state for them to inspire and motivate their learners and always bear in mind the ethics of teaching profession.

“It is important to note that as a professor, Governor Soludo had seen the need to reposition the state education sector to give the kind of quality education he envisages for Anambra children.

“He has impressed it o us that the kind of education he wants for Anambra children are the same kind he would want for his own children and that was why he recruited these teachers through a thorough but transparent process that beats international standards,” she acknowledged.

Dr Nwadinobi advised the newly recruited teachers to leverage the topics discussed at the workshop for effective teaching and learning in their various schools.

“There is no better way to repay the governor who has done graciously to avail you the opportunity to work in the state education sector, than to give your best in whatever task you are given.

“You have been selected through a rigorous process and you scaled through because of your expertise and now is the time to give back.

“In December, the governor graciously approved your payments and you received them and I believe its enough motivation to give your best to better the education sector in Anambra,” she said.

In their separate remarks, the Board Secretary, Mrs Loveline Mgbemena and the Director, Quality Assurance Department, Lady Stella Ezepue appreciated Mr Governor, Soludo, for seeing the need for the recruitment of Teachers in the primary schools to ensure that standards are maintained at all times.

Lady Ezepue said it was absolutely necessary that knowledge should be updated and upgraded in order to achieve the set objectives and goals of Education.

“I encourage you to be disciplined, respect constituted authorities, be individuals of integrity, always be punctual to school, cooperate with your Headteachers and colleagues and most importantly be role models to your pupils,” she admonished the new teachers.

The resource persons, Dr Nwogo Nwosu, a retired Guidance and Counselling Desk Officer of ASUBEB, Mrs Bridget Ikwueme of Department of Quality Assurance and Lady Stella Ezepue spoke on different topics designed to upgrade the Teachers in the Capacity Building Workshop.

