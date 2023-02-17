Anambra State Universal Basic Education Board has flagged off Science and Technology activities for the year 2023.

The Science and Technology activities entails Science JETS and STAN quiz competition, workshops and seminars, conferences and Science and Technology exhibition.

It attracted the pupils from various schools in the state, Headteachers, Teachers, Science Desk Officers, Officers in charge and the management of ASUBEB.

Declaring the science and technology activities open for the year 2023, the ASUBEB Executive Chairman, Dr. Vera Nkiru Nwadinobi explained that the importance of science and technology in our lives cannot be over emphasized.

According to her, science and technology has the capacity to sharpen the instinct of pupils and students to delve into developing things that can improve livelihood and make a living out of it.

Dr. Nwadinobi further explained that the activities of science and technology in the primary schools is timely and aligns with the vision of the present administration of Mr Governor, Prof Charles Chukwuma Soludo, which is to establish in Anambra, an educational system that produces human capital that is productive at home and exportable abroad.

“Cueing into the innovations of Science and Technology will not only solve the pressing needs of our people but will equally reduce unemployment, poverty and above all the rising insecurity in our Society.

“The many technological advancements as seen globally today are creations of science and technology and we cannot continue to live in the dark.

“That was why Mr Governor decided to make education a priority for his administration and we at ASUBEB are taking this initiative today.

“It is our expectation that the teachers will engender a new direction towards advancing science and technology in the state,” she said.

Earlier in their separate remarks the Director, Department of Academic Services, Mrs Obi Ogochukwu and the Science Desk Officer Mrs Helen Nwankwo said the support of pupils in development of interest in science and technology will motivate them to acquire basic knowledge and skills in Science and Technology.

They urged the Headteachers and Science Teachers to guide the pupils in the application of scientific and technological knowledge and skills to meet the contemporary societal needs and also lead them to the numerous career opportunities provided by science and technology.

Welcome address and Cultural dance by the pupils of Udoka Primary School, Awka and Paper presentations formed the highlights of the programme.