Anambra State Cracks Down on Absenteeism in Hospitals with Clock-In Device

The government of Anambra State has begun implementing a clock-in device in public healthcare facilities to tackle absenteeism and ensure that health workers fulfill their responsibilities diligently. Dr. Afam Obidike, the Commissioner for Health, made this announcement during a meeting with administrators of public hospitals in the state. During unannounced visits to hospitals, Dr. Obidike observed that many health workers were absent and some facilities were not open for service. This behavior has contributed to the recorded deaths in the state and impeded progress in the healthcare sector.

The installation of the clock-in device aims to put an end to absenteeism and laziness among health workers. Under the administration of Governor Chukwuma Soludo, healthcare is being taken seriously, and the goal is to provide residents with access to high-quality healthcare services at primary health centers, general hospitals, and tertiary health facilities.

Dr. Obidike explained that the clock-in device will ensure that healthcare workers are present at their duty posts to attend to the health needs of the people. It will also be used to monitor the number of hours health workers spend on duty, which will subsequently determine their monthly salaries and allowances. The ultimate objective is to reduce maternal and infant mortality rates and restore the public’s confidence in the healthcare services provided in the state.

In addition to the clock-in device, the government is digitizing healthcare services through telemedicine and strengthening the referral system among hospitals in the state. The “Hub and Spoke” approach is being established to facilitate effective networking among hospitals, while telemedicine will enable primary healthcare centers to have access to different doctors.

To further enhance the healthcare system, at least one general hospital in each local government area will be strengthened so that primary health centers can refer patients when necessary. Despite limited resources, the state government is making every effort to fulfill its responsibilities in the healthcare sector, and as healthcare providers, failure is not an option.

Dr. Obidike urged hospital administrators to conduct weekly clinical and mortality reviews and report the findings to the ministry for appropriate action. This emphasizes the importance of continuous evaluation and improvement in healthcare delivery.

