Governor-elect of Anambra State, Charles Chukwuma Soludo, says his manifesto for the Eastern Nigeria state is not just a tool to lure the electorate into voting him into power, but a social contract with the people.

He has also rejected the title ‘His Excellency’, opting to be addressed as Prof Chukwuma Soludo, and directed that those who find it inappropriate to call him by his name can feel free to address him as Mr Governor.

Soludo who was speaking during the inauguration of the transition committee said some of such little mistakes were things that would be addressed during the meeting of the transition committee.

“I was called His Excellency a while ago, but may I plead that the Excellency tag waits for now. That is part of what we will discuss in this committee. You may just need to learn how to call me by my name, but if that isn’t good for you, then, may I request that you simply call me ‘Charlie Nwangbafor’.

“If that one is so difficult for you, then you can address me as Mr Governor’’, he told the guests. He informed them that the work at hand is huge and his vision for a better, newer, liveable and industrialised Anambra is achievable and efforts must be put in place to bring it to reality.

Continuing on his manifesto he said, ‘’it is not just for the campaign but a contract I have signed with Ndi Anambra and since they have chosen me amongst all the other qualified candidates that contested the last election, I’m committed to undertake the transformation of Anambra and ensure impactful leadership and there is no stopping of my work plan for a better Anambra.

“Anambra must be transformed to that mega industrialised economy, our roads both in the rural areas and cities, markets, environment challenges must be addressed.’’