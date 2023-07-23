Anambra Shines At President’s School Debate Nigeria, Wins Three Awards

By Titus Chigozie

Anambra State has won three excellence and outstanding awards at the President’s School Debate, Nigeria.

The awards are the Best Performing Commissioner for Education in the South-eastern Nigeria which was presented to the State Commissioner for Education, Prof. Ngozi Chuma-Udeh, the Best Performing Desk Officer Fully Committed to the Development of School Debate Program in Nigeria, presented to the Principal of Capital City Secondary School, Awka, Mrs Amaka Anekwe as well as the Second Prize won by the Solution Debate Team (from Anambra State) at the President’s Schools Debate Championship.

At the Debate, Anambra State proudly showcased and was represented by Okey-Okonkwo John from All Hallows Seminary Onitsha, Okafor Obioma and Mmadugafor Chiamaka of Mater Amabilis Secondary School Umuoji, Anikwuolum Adaeze of Queen of the Rosary College Onitsha, and Nwamgbada Annabel of Capital City Secondary School Awka.

They won the laurels at the closing ceremonies of the 2023 Democracy Day President’s Inter Senior Secondary Schools Debate Championship, organized by the President’s Schools Debate Nigeria, which was held at the Federal Ministry of Education Headquarters, Abuja.

Their performance at the debate equally secured a slot for the state to represent Nigeria in an upcoming international debate competition coming in 2024 in Dubai, UAE.

Winning a debate award means that one has the ability to present their arguments coherently, back them up with relevant evidence, and engage the audience effectively. It requires a balance of skills, hard work, knowledge, and critical thinking. Being recognized for excellent debating skills means that an individual has the potential to achieve greater heights and be a part of the intellectual culture. All these and more are replete in Anambra students.

Debate awards are presented to students who possess exceptional communication skills, intellectual insight, and critical thinking ability. A debate award can signify a student’s readiness to engage in competitive debates and the capability of developing strong arguments based on logic, reasoning, and evidence. Such awards help students to gain recognition, enhance their leadership skills, and boost their self-confidence.

For Anambra, it is not just about winning the debate; it is about the skills that our students are developing. Debating assists in building communication skills, improving critical thinking and reasoning, enhancing teamwork, and developing good leadership skills.

Winning a debate award sets a positive precedent of academic and intellectual success. It is believed that this can lead to improved educational outcomes as the students work towards achieving academic excellence. It is a consensus opinion that these winners who are lights will continue to excel in their chosen area of human endeavour.