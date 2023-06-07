Anambra Rights Activist Calls Soludo Out for Allegedly ‘Trying to Kill His Wife’

The convener, Recover Nigeria Project, Comrade Osita Obi, has accused Anambra State governor, Prof Chukwuma Soludo, of being responsible for the psychological and emotional trauma his wife is suffering after he demolished a house she built with her life savings, including gratuity, in Awka, the State capital.

In a chat with our correspondent in Awka, the rights activist described the governor as ‘too wicked.’

TNC investigations revealed that state government had demolished the building because it was within the area it is currently building the Anambra State Government House/ Governor’s Lodge, near the Alex Ekwueme Square, Awka.

The area will serve as the state’s Three Arms Zone, so named because it contains the headquarters of the three Arms of Government – Judiciary Complex, the State House of Assembly (Legislature) and the Government House/Governor’s Lodge (Executive)

Governor Soludo had personally visited the area upon assumption of office and promised to activate the abandoned area and some other structures belonging to government.

Presently, the Government House abandoned since 2002 during the Chris Ngige administration in the state, is being completed and construction of perimeter fencing also being completed.

However, the Rights Activist believes he and his family shouldn’t have been subjected to such hardship by the government, as according to him, he acquired the land legally.

Obi lamented that his wife’s health is now in serious danger as a result of the action of the Soludo’s government.

He revealed that the land his wife built on was duly allocated to her by the Anambra State Government at the Executive Business District of Awka, the state capital.

He told our correspondent that he had made several entreaties to the state government to save his wife’s life from the precarious situation, to no avail, adding, “Please can you help me get this issue across to the people of Nigeria so that they can help me get justice from Soludo.”

He said he had earlier written a message to Governor Soludo, and shared the message.

“On 7th December, 2022, this house at the Executive Business District, Awka was demolished by the Anambra state Government on the overriding public interest.

“This house represents the life pension and gratuity of my wife as a retired federal civil servant. We did not illegally enter into this land.

“The Awka Capital Territory Development Authority (ACTDA) duly approved the building plan.

“Today my wife’s health is in serious danger as a result of this action of government. I have tried repeatedly and consistently to see you or the governor on this issue but to no avail.

“I have been a friend to this government and have defended it when it matters most. Why is government punishing me? Why this wickedness being meted on me and my family?

“Why do government want to kill my wife? Anambra state government house and lodge should not be built with the blood of my wife.

“Please somebody should talk to us. Comrade Osita Obi”

