Anambra State Police Command on Wednesday, said it will ensure optimal deployment of its human and operational resources towards guaranteeing safety and security in the state, in view of a looming protest against scarcity of the new naira notes.

The scarcity of the new naira notes has continued in the state, as also obtains in other parts of the country, as citizens continue to suffer at the banks and in the hands of Point of Sales, PoS operators.

Many parts of the country have as a result, seen protests by youths against the development, with banks being major targets.

In Awka, Anambra State capital, Onitsha, Nnewi, Ekwulobia and other cities of the state, residents practically sleep at the banks to be able to get the new notes.

Meanwhile, at the PoS stations, operator charge as high as N2000 for a N10,000 withdrawal, while the Automated Teller Machines, ATMs now dispense as little as N5000 per customer.

In a statement by its Public Relations Officer, the State Police Command said it has uncovered plans by some groups of persons to take advantage of the new Naira notes scarcity to unleash violence in some parts of the state.

The Command while noting that the scarcity as not peculiar to Anambra State alone, noted that the Federal Government is doing everything possible to address the situation.

It warned groups and persons to shelve their planned violence or have the full weight of the law to contend with.

The statement read; “The Police, in conjunction with other security agencies, have embarked on confidence-building patrols and will ensure the optimal deployment of human and operational resources towards guaranteeing safety and security in the State.

“The Command, therefore, enjoined Anambrians and residents alike, not to panic and urge the law-abiding residents and visitors of the state to go about their lawful duties without any fear of harassment or intimidation.

“In the event to request security services call us on 07039194332 or PRO 08039334002 for a prompt response. The ‘NPF rescue me app’ is also available for free download on both Android and Apple IOS, for Android and iPhone users respectively.”