Anambra Police Neutralize 2 Kidnappers, Rescue Kidnapped Woman, As New CP, Adeoye Assumes Office

Two suspected kidnappers were on Tuesday night killed in a gun duel with a combined security team comprising men of the Anambra State Police Command and the State Vigilante Group, AVG at Ichida in Anaocha Council Area of the State.

The shooting incident took place last night at about 8:30pm.

The new State Commissioner of Police, CP Aderemi Adeoye disclosed this on Wednesday during a press conference at the State Police Headquarters at Amawbia.

According to the CP, men of the vigilante at Ichida sent a distress call that they were having exchange of fire with a gang of kidnappers and the DPO in the area and his men raised to the team, to reinforce the vigilante men because of the existing partnership between the AVG and the Police.

“The joint force of the joint team eventually overpowered the criminals, killing two of them and recovering one AK-47 rifles with double magazines, two pump action guns and about thirty 7.62 millimeter ammunition,” he revealed.

He also said the command rescued unhurt, a woman that was kidnapped at Abatete from the kidnappers at Ichida.

According to him, the woman is okay but still suffering from shock as a result of her experience in the hands of her captors.

The CP also said on the same day, along Uga-Ezinifite expressway, operatives of the command at the Aguata Forward Operating Base, while on anti-kidnapping operation, accosted two SUVs flying at very dangerous speed.

“Efforts to flag the vehicles down, resulted in gun raid on the security operatives and the men then returned fire after taking cover.

“The police operatives were able to demobilize the convoy of vehicles and sustained the gunfight until they overpowered the hoodlums who seized the cover of darkness to flee from the scene into surrounding bushes.

“They eventually recovered two pump action guns and 11 cartridges, ATM and ID cards and a bag,” Adeoye noted.

The new Anambra Police Commissioner, who said the command under his watch is committed to providing efficient policing services to Anambra people in line with the mandate given to him by the acting Inspector General of Police, IGP Kayode Egbetokun, noted that the command will not be in the habit of telling criminals to relocate from the state.

Noting that relocating from the state will mean creating problems in other states, Adeoye, said they are insistent that criminals should turn a new leaf or “prepare for a date with their maker.”

He commended the Anambra State Government for taking the initiative to create social avenues for youths to turn to and turn away from crimes.

Maintaining that the command does not take delight in killing criminals, the State Police boss stated that if that is what it takes to protect the lives and property of innocent Anambra citizens, they will not hesitate to do so.

Adeoye also said the command will work together with the Police commands in neighbouring states to promote cross border intelligence sharing and collaboration.

He said; “We will make the Southeast a hot zone for the criminals and also ensure that criminal activities appear less profitable. By the time criminals see the fate that awaits them if they continue, they will be forced to turn a new leaf.”

He called on all Stakeholders to support the command in spreading the message that crime does not pay.

Speaking on her experience in the hands of the kidnappers, the rescued woman narrated how she was returning from work when she was abducted by the criminals.

“I was coming back from work around 6:30pm on Tuesday around Abatete round about. I was blocked by a Venza and those men came out and told me to lie on the floor. They asked me about my phone and I gave it to them.

“They dragged me into their car and tied my face with wrapper. By the time I knew where I was, it was at Ichida bus-stop. That is all I could remember because I think I was injected,” she said.

She expressed appreciation to the joint security team especially the Ichida vigilante operatives, for the rescue operation, saying she was taken to the hospital, immediately after the rescue.

Lamenting that the situation in the state is too bad, the survivor asked residents of the state to be very careful in their movements.