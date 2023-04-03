Anambra State Police Command on Monday denied social media allegations that it arrested and tortured an armed robbery suspect to death in Awka, early last week.

There had been allegations that operatives attached to ‘B’ Division police station in Awka, picked up a suspect, as Mr Chibuike Christian Okafor popularly known as Jokef, after he was arrested by members of a neighbourhood watch along secretariat road, Awka, and tortured him until he died.

But the command in a press statement by its spokesman, Tochukwu Ikenga, sent to TNC correspondent in Awka, debunked the claims, saying the information was misleading, and outright falsehood.

He said the Command had gone into investigations on these allegations and discovered that they are not true, but malicious, a product of fiction, the handiwork of mischief-makers and an attempt targeted to tarnish the image of some police personnel serving in the command and to incite the members of the public against the Police Command.

Ikenga explained that what happened was that the command’s operatives intercepted the suspect who had already been beaten and tortured by an angry mob and that shortly after his rescue; the suspect collapsed and was rushed to a hospital, where he was certified dead by a medical doctor

“The attention of Anambra State Police Command has been drawn to trending news on social media platforms alleging Officers serving in the ‘B’ Divisional Headquarters, tortured a Man to death and labelled him an armed robber over an undisclosed issue.

“To set the records straight, on 28/3/2023 by 10:35 pm, Police Operatives responded to a distress call along Secretariat road, Awka rescued a suspect from an angry mob and recovered a locally made gun with one expanded cartridge allegedly used in robbing his victims.

“The suspect was later identified as Mr Chibuike Christian Okafor popularly known as Jokef, collapsed after being rescued by the police, was immediately rushed to the hospital and was later confirmed dead by a Medical doctor,” he revealed.

The PPRO had also released two videos showing a suspect being tortured by unidentified persons.

The suspect had confessed in the video that he jumped off a commercial tricycle as they approached a police check point because he had a locally-made gun with him.

According to him, it was then that some persons captured him with the gun and started beating him.

The Anambra Police spokesperson further revealed that investigation is still ongoing as the Command is still studying the video footage of the mob action to identify the persons behind the act.

“The Commissioner of Police CP Echeng Echeng has reiterated the Campaign against mob action and encouraged the public to take suspects to police stations whenever they are apprehended.

“This will help the Police to conduct proper investigations into the activities of the suspects and bring them to justice under extant laws,” he said.

The PPRO also warned that henceforth, the Command will invoke relevant sections of the cybercrime act against any writer/ social media influencer whose aim is to publish falsehood and cause disharmony in the State.