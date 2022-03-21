Anambra Police Command Initiates Moves To Enforce Soludo’s Directive On Touting, Illegal Revenue Collectors

The Anambra State Commissioner of Police, Echeng Echeng on Monday gave marching orders to the Heads of Tactical Units, Divisional Police Officers (DPOs) and Heads of Departments (HODs) across the Command to strictly enforce the pronouncement by Anambra State Government’s on ban on touting and self-acclaimed revenue collectors in the State.

Anambra Governor, Prof Chukwuma Soludo had in his inaugural address on March 17, terminated all revenue contracts subsisting in the state, as part of efforts to shore up the state revenue base and rid the revenue collection system of touts and illegal collectors.

The governor had also matched his works with action with a visit over the weekend to Upper Iweka, which is notorious for harbouring all manner of touts in the state, where he made a pronouncement that his government will not condone the menace anymore.

Following the governor’s directive, the Anambra CP had summoned an emergency meeting of key commanders in the command, to fashion out ways to enforce the directive.

At the meeting held at the State Police Command Headquarters, Awka, CP Echeng directed the officers to ensure full compliance with the order especially at motor parks and other designated places within the State.

The CP also warned all unscrupulous elements that engage in touting and other unlawful acts to desist forthwith as police and other security agencies have been deployed around the state to arrest and bring to justice, anyone caught flouting this order.

The Commissioner of police, while reaffirming the commitment of the command towards crime prevention, restoration of law and order, enjoined Anambra residents to be vigilant and security conscious at all times.

“To report all suspicious movements to the Police or, in case of any emergencies, residents should call 112 or 07039194332 for immediate response,” CP Echeng revealed.