Anambra State Police Command has said it is not aware of any order of the court, committing the State commissioner of Police, CP Echeng Echeng to correctional centre.

The Police Public Relations Officer in Anambra State, DSP Ikenga Tochukwu disclosed this in a chat with TNC correspondent in Awka.

Reports emerged that a Delta State High Court had sentenced the State Commissioner of Police, Echeng, Echeng and Kingsley Umeh to prison over refusal to comply with the order of the court to release a kidnapped child to his parents.

In a suit No: HCO/44/2021 filed before Hon. Justice C.O Emifoniye of Delta State High Court, the plaintiff, Pastor Henry Osah had urged the court to order the Anambra State Police Command to free his kidnapped child, who was found in an orphanage home in Anambra State.

Delivering the judgment last week, Justice Emifoniye ordered the Inspector General of Police to arrest the Anambra State Commissioner of Police and Inspector Kingsley Umeh and transport them from Anambra State to the Kwale Prisons, Delta State within one week.

But when he was contacted for a response, the Anambra PPRO insisted that the command is not aware of any such order for committal on the CP.

“Anambra State Police Command wishes to state emphatically that the Command is not aware and is yet to receive any order committing the Commissioner of Police Anambra State Command to a Correctional Center.

“Therefore, the Command is constrained to make further comments please,” Ikenga noted.