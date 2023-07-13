Anambra Police Boss Sacks DPO over Extortion, Unlawful Arrests Allegation

The new Anambra State Commissioner of Police, CP Remi Adeoye, has removed Mr. Ken Oti, the Divisional Police Officer, DPO of Division B, Awka Metropolis, as the Station’s DPO following weighty allegations of extortion and indiscriminate arrest against him.

According to the new Anambra CP, Ken Oti ceases to be DPO of Division B Police station, even as investigation on the allegations against him is ongoing.

Last week, citizens in Awka, the State Capital, called the attention of Police authorities in the State Command and the 13th Zonal Police Command to the incidences of alleged criminal extortion of citizens by operatives of the Police ‘B’ Division, near the state secretariat, Awka.

There have been reports of alleged unlawful arrests and detention of people around the Aroma junction axis of Awka by men of the Division, once it is 8pm.

Some of those allegedly arrested on 7th July, 2023, revealed to our correspondent that they had to pay up to N20,000 each to be released that night while those who could not muster the money were detained till the next day.

They accused the Divisional Police Officer in charge of the Division of turning the place into den of corrupt practices.

According to a citizen, Pascal Candle, who witnessed the alleged arrests, the development has become a frequent occurrence.

He noted that it is worrisome that the ‘B’ Division operatives will be arresting people once it is 8pm, when there is no official restriction of movement in the state or curfew of any sort in the state capital.

“The DPO and some officers of his Division have turned B Divison Awka into Market Station, cash and carry.

“The DPO and his team harasses and arrest innocent Citizens most especially around Aroma axis and extort money as bail from them.

“Latest of this was what happened on 7th July, 2023. As many Residents were on the way home as at 8:30pm. The DPO and his team came to Aroma and started arresting innocent residents. Even those who have already entered Keke to go home were arrested and taken to B Division.

“At the Station, they were asked to pay N20,000.00 so that they will be released. Those who couldn’t pay, slept at the Station till the next day. This arrest came when there was no official restriction of movement in the state or curfew of any sort. Some were released when calls were put to some senior Police Officers from Higher places.

“This act has been going on for sometime at the Station. I am not alleging. I am stating the fact that is happening at the Station and what the DPO has been doing to innocent residents of that axis. If you come to Aroma junction by Peez Supermarket, the whole place look deserted once it is 8pm because residents are afraid of being arrested and taken to B Division for no just cause.

“The Attention of Inspector General of Police, Anambra State Commissioner of Police and all relevant bodies in Nigeria Police force is needed at B Division. The extortion is becoming annoying and unbearable at this very hard conditions of the country,” he alleged.

However, while speaking with journalists on Wednesday, the CP Adeoye said the DPO has been removed and replaced with a more disciplined officer.

CP Adeoye said the command under his watch will not tolerate harassment or extortion of citizens, at a time government is working hard to bring back nightlife and investments to the state.

“Under my watch, the police in Anambra will work on its mandate to restore peace, and not to extort the people and any officer found wanting will be made to face the consequences therein.

“We are talking about returning nightlight to our cities and encouraging the people to find the state liveable and prosperous. We cannot achieve these if our law enforcement agents continue to behave in any unbecoming manner.

“So, we will not hesitate to punish anyone who brings shame to the Force by dint of their conduct. Just as we, as a command, will not hesitate to reward any personnel who exhibits outstanding disposition in the discharge of his or her duties,” Adeoye posited.

He said the matter is under investigation and when the outcome further indicts the officer, he will be made to face the consequences.

According to him, there will be no excuses for misconduct .