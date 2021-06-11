Anambra PDP Chair, Nwobu Discards Recent Court Verdict On The State PDP Leadership, Says It’s Of No Substance

249 views | Kenneth Uwadi | June 11, 2021
Awka – The Ndubuisi Nwobu-led Executive of the People’s Democratic Party, PDP in Anambra, says the Abuja High court judgement delivered by Justice D.A Musa, upholding its election and tenure, is still valid and subsisting, until set aside by an Appellate court.
The State Chairman of the Party, Chief Ndubuisi Nwobu, who disclosed this on Thursday while speaking with TNC correspondent at the party’s Secretariat in Awka, said the judgement is still binding on all party faithful.
An Abuja High Court had in a judgement delivered via Zoom, in a Suit Number CV/774/2021 between Samuel Anyakorah versus PDP and two others, set aside the judgement of Justice Musa.
The judgement had faulted the conduct of the congresses that brought in the Nwobu-led executive to office, declaring one Ejike Oguebego as the State Chairman of the Party.
The latest judgement is coming two weeks to the conduct of the governorship primary election of the party slated for the 26th of June, and has created fear and apprehension among the 16 aspirants of the party.
But flanked by some members of the party, Chief Nwobu said the purported judgement in Suit No: CV/774/2021 is of no substance and does not avail the Plaintiffs any right, since the said judgement is inconsistent with the valid judgement of Justice D.A Musa in Suit No: FCT/HC/CV/0497/2017.
“On the 24th of May, 2018, there was a validly delivered judgement of the FCT High Court presided over by Justice Musa, clearly stating that the congresses through which this party leadership in Anambra emerged were properly conducted and in tandem with all the laid down guidelines and regulations of the PDP and that our executive was validly elected.
“That same judgement said that one Chukwudi Umeaba (who filed the case that brought about the recent judgement), is unknown to the party and cannot stand to represent the party in any circumstances whatsoever.
“This judgement was appealed upon by Umeaba and the National leadership of the party and along the line, Umeaba ran away and abandoned his appeal. The national leadership also withdrew its appeal. So, there is no court of superior jurisdiction has in any way delivered any verdict against this judgement. Therefore, for any court of coordinate jurisdiction to go into the issue of the leadership of the party in Anambra State, the outcome cannot be taken as anything of substance,” he said
On what happens to erring members fuelling leadership tussle in the party, Chief Nwobu said the national leadership of the party has taken note, and will react accordingly in due course.
